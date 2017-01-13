The E.L. Crossley Cyclone are having a quite a season this week.

Before changing calendars and tipping off the Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament, head coach Doug Aitchison’s double A team was struggling on the court with a 1-8 record.

They had a lot of desire, and their willingness to work was “top shelf,” second to none. Their “basketball talent,” however, was second to many. Sometimes, a distant second.

While a 2-1 record and a berth in Saturday night’s consolation championship doesn’t not a season make, Aitchison nonetheless likes how his team has fared in 2017. He is seeing a lot of “good signs” going forward.

“The players are starting to trust each other on the floor, and they’re starting to trust the system,” he said following Crossley’s 61-46 victory over the Lakeshore Catholic Gators in Friday’s semifinal round at Niagara College.

Also helping to buoy the team’s spirit, and elevate their level of play, is facing opponents against which they can compete.

“We’re playing more at our level,” Aitchison said. “We’re where we belong.”

“We’re a ‘consolation-type team.’”

That wasn’t the case at the start of the season when the Cyclone played at a tournament in Kingston, facing a much higher level of competition.

“It was welcome to the real world of basketball. Boom, boom, boom.”

Like his coach, Josh Lahn, Crossley’s player of the game after leading all scorers with 19 points, said he is starting to see the Cyclone coming together as a team.

“At the beginning of the year, we weren’t focused on our game plan as much as we should have been,” said Lahn, a Grade 10 student competing in his second Tribune Tournament.

“Our transition is much better as is our willingness to win.”

Crossley was bounced to the B side of the bracket at the 62nd edition of Ontario’s oldest high school tournament, but Lahn didn’t have any difficulty rebounding from a loss to the Welland Centennial Cougars in a rematch of last year’s B final.

He said the Cyclone came into the tournament with the goal of “doing the best we can.”

“Our main goal was to get to Saturday.”

Triple A Lakeshore, blessed with three ball handlers, had no trouble breaking Crossley’s press, but the Gators didn’t do much with the scoring opportunities those trips to the basket created.

“If we would have finished half our drives to the basket, we would have been in it,” Bailey Moreau, Lakeshore’s player of the game, said.

Kyle Mokren, a Grade 12 B student playing in his fourth Tribune Tournament, said poor rebounding also contributed to his team’s downfall.

“That game was ours, and you can print that,” the 5-foot-10 guard from Fort Erie said.

The difference in the elimination game came down to four missed layups at the beginning of the second quarter for Gators head coach Nino DeChellis.

“That was the turning point,” he said. “We executed for the first eight minutes, they executed for the last 24.”

Despite his disappointment over the result, DeChellis is taking a “lot of positives” from his team’s 1-2 record at the four-day, 16-team tournament.

“Overall, it was a positive experience,” he said. “We played well at times, but we just didn’t play well long enough today.”

Moreau, with 12; Isaac Damico, 11; and Dirk Bannon, nine; placed Lakeshore in points.

Ryan Kort also reached double digits in scoring for Crossley, finishing the game with 11 points.

Saturday night’s consolation championship versus the Denis Morris Redmen will be the Cyclone’s eighth appearance in the B final in 11 years.

Crossley last won the consolation title in 2007 when it beat the Stamford Hornets by three points.

Denis Morris last played in the B final in 1999 when it beat Lakeshore.

In their semifinal at Niagara College, the Reds advanced by outlasting the Thorold Golden Eagles 53-47.

Ahmed Hamid and Mitchell McArthur each scored 11 points for Denis Morris. Michael Cassidy added 10.

Braydon Harrietha topped Thorold in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Devon Maltby added 12 in the loss.

Today’s consolation final tips off at 5:30 p.m. at Notre Dame College School in Welland.

BFranke@postmedia.com