Three charged with stunting in speeding crackdown

A driver travelling more than twice the legal speed limit on Regional Road 20 was one of a trio whose vehicles were seized during a recent speeding crackdown in West Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police targeted speeders in the area from Wednesday to Friday in a project dubbed High Flyer.

Police said the aim was to reduce serious traffic collisions caused by speeders.

Three drivers lost their vehicles and their licences for seven days for stunting — going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. All three were caught on roads with posted 80 km/h speed limits.

Police said a Fenwick driver was travelling 165 km/h on Regional Road 20 near Bismark, while a Welland driver was clocked going 132 km/h on Victoria Avenue. A third driver from Dunnville was travelling 143 km/h on Caister-Gainsborough Townline Road.

All three face fines of $2,000 to $10,000 if convicted.

Another 12 tickets were issued to drivers travelling at speeds greater than 30 km/h over the speed limits.

Police said project High Flyer will continue throughout the year.