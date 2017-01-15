Man accused of exposing himself at Walmart

Walmart's loss prevention officers were able to help police track a suspect after a man exposed himself in the store Saturday.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the Vansickle Road store in St. Catharines just after 2 p.m. for reports of a male exposing his genitals to a girl in the store.

The suspect left before officers arrived but the store's loss prevention officers, who reporting seeing a man expose himself to a girl, tracked him on the store's security camera system. They were able to update police on his location as he left the property.

Police said they were able to quickly locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

Rory Alexander Toth, 31, was charged with exposure to a person under the age of 16.