NIAGARA IN A GLASS: Chefs love cooking with wine

It certainly goes without saying that the best possible way to use any wine is to drink it.

That obvious statement aside, another use of wine that doesn’t involve serving temperatures and swirling in a glass is cooking.

I actually believe my first introduction to wine came not at a dinner table, but watching the Galloping Gourmet on television while he whipped up delicious and exotic things. I wasn’t specifically drawn just to the cooking technique right away, but noticed he had an oversized immense glass of garnet liquid that seemed to make him happy and even sing and dance at times.

We see alcohol as an ingredient in cooking in every course at dinner, and there is no limit to where it can be used from vinaigrette to dessert. It is not only used as an ingredient, but many times takes on the key role in describing the dish, such as port-glazed pork loin or roast chicken with a Pinot reduction.

We relish in some way the decadence of using alcohol in cooking as a form of status and prestige, and the more special the alcohol, the more prized the dish.

If I could help with one part of this discussion, it would be to tell you without hesitation that the quality of wine matters when choosing one for cooking.

We hear the expression “cooking wine” many times and it tends to reference a wine that is unfit to drink but we can pour it in a sauce and boil it down to make it somehow palatable. That doesn’t mean we make our wine reduction sauce with a $500 Penfolds Grange, but we certainly should take some care in our choices. To the point where the same attributes that make your favourite wine, well, you favourite, are the same attributes that allow it to enhance the dish you are cooking.

Wine will have different levels of alcohol, colour, smells, flavours and viscosity which in turn will affect the final outcome of your dish. As a chef professor I would tell students, if they did not believe me, to try this experiment; find a white wine sauce recipe and make it with a full-bodied Chardonnay, then make it again with a sweet Riesling and see how the recipe changes.

Wine as an ingredient in cooking is most likely a source of acidity to a dish, the same that lemon juice or vinegar might be. The overall acidity coupled with sugar and alcohol will give an overall balance of the wine that will in turn give you something to work with in your final dish. Wine can take on the background acidity role but also can jump forward as a key element in the flavour if the wine itself has key dominant character you want to showcase.

The next time you venture to purchase some incredible Niagara wine for cooking, or shuffle off to your pantry the remnants of dead soldiers at a house party, keep in mind that this ingredient deserves some respect, the same you would give in picking a ripe tomato or the right lemon for your dish.

Wine is to be enjoyed in any form from your glass to your sauce pan.

My next trip to the stove I will keep an eye on what wine I am working some magic with in my glaze, but will always ensure that there is enough for my melon-sized glass so I can swirl and sing just like Graham Kerr.

— Craig has been in the food and beverage industry for three decades as a chef, restaurateur, professor, international competitor and now dean of the Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College. His passion for all things food and wine has led him to Niagara to lead the institute to become the world’s foremost educator in fermentation sciences and culinary arts.