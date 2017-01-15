News

PHOTO: Gathering for sacred flame in park

By Karena Walter, The Standard

About 50 people gathered in Centennial Gardens Saturday for the closing of a sacred fire that Fred Bowering of St. Catharines had been guarding for a month. Bowering, 47, of Mohawk descent, camped out for 32 days with the flame to honour missing and murdered aboriginal women, others who have disappeared and those who have been lost to mental health and addiction issues. Saturday January 14, 2017 in St. Catharines, Ont. Karena Walter/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network

About 50 people gathered in Centennial Gardens Saturday for the closing of a sacred fire that Fred Bowering of St. Catharines had been guarding for a month. Bowering, 47, of Mohawk descent, camped out for 32 days with the flame to honour missing and murdered aboriginal women, others who have disappeared and those who have been lost to mental health and addiction issues. Saturday January 14, 2017 in St. Catharines, Ont. Karena Walter/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network

Related Stories

About 50 people gathered in Centennial Gardens Saturday for the closing of a sacred fire that Fred Bowering of St. Catharines had been guarding for a month. Bowering, 47, of Mohawk descent, camped out for 32 days with the flame to honour missing and murdered aboriginal women, others who have disappeared and those who have been lost to mental health and addiction issues. Saturday January 14, 2017 in St. Catharines, Ont. Karena Walter/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network
Marie Jones and Norma Sherbok speak to a crowd at Centennial Gardens in St. Catharines where Fred Bowering has been guarding a sacred flame for a month. Saturday January 14, 2017 in St. Catharines, Ont. Karena Walter/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network
About 50 people gathered in Centennial Gardens in St. Catharines where a 47-year-old man has been guarding a sacred flame for a month in honour of missing and murdered aboriginal women, others who have disappeared and those who have been lost to mental health and addiction issues on Saturday January 14, 2017 in St. Catharines, Ont. Karena Walter/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network

About 50 people gathered in Centennial Gardens Saturday for the closing of a sacred fire that Fred Bowering of St. Catharines had been guarding for a month. Bowering, 47, of Mohawk descent, camped out for 32 days with the flame to honour missing and murdered aboriginal women, others who have disappeared and those who have been lost to mental health and addiction issues. Saturday January 14, 2017 in St. Catharines, Ont. Karena Walter/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network

 

 