Scarf Lady's tree warms neighbourhood

Draped in fluffy scarves in a rainbow of colours, the Glenridge Avenue tree looks like a unique artistic statement.

But the eye-catching woolly wonder in front of Lindy Menzies’ house is serving a practical purpose for any chilly passerby.

“If you’re cold take one… and pay it forward,” a note taped to the tree says.

It’s the third year Menzies has decked her tree with scarves on the pedestrian heavy St. Catharines street near the downtown. She estimates she’s given away 300 scarves over that time, with over 100 already this year.

Some she buys new, some she buys from consignment shops, some she finds and some she gets from donations. Some are hung by strangers.

“More and more people are adding scarves to it, one or two here and there, and giving me scarves when they know that I’m the scarf lady tree,” she says.

The tree is near the sidewalk and has a lot of Brock students, people from the shelter at Southridge and others heading to and from downtown passing by. Someone made the tree a geocaching site last year.

She once had a police officer tell her he was surprised the scarves don’t just walk away.

“That’s the point!” she told him.

She got the idea after seeing an article online about a group of trees in a city park that were tied with scarves. The scarves had notes that said, “I’m not lost. Take me if you need me.”

Menzies wanted to introduce the idea of “pay it forward” and modified the note to encourage those taking from the tree to do a good deed for others.

She’s knows people have taken it to heart because some of the people who’ve picked from the tree have returned to add to it.

“Mostly I want to inspire other people to do it. They’re welcome to hang stuff up or take it,” she said. “They’re welcome to start one in their neighbourhood, especially if they have a lot of foot traffic.”

She doesn’t expect people to stop and chat, but it’s happened occasionally.

She had a woman knock on her door to tell her she was taking a scarf that was perfect for her little girl’s stocking. A student thanked her last summer for providing a warm scarf months before on a freezing cold winter day.

A man stopped by and asked her to refill his water bottle in the summer and told her he knew she was a good person because she puts out water in the summer for dogs and hangs scarves on the tree in the winter.

“You don’t always get feedback,” Menzies said, “but it’s so cool when you do.”

The tree has a few gloves and hats, which she tries to hang right side up so they don’t fill with snow, but it’s mostly about the scarves.

The only problem — the tree branches are getting harder to reach every year.

“I just enjoy doing it. It helps me find my driveway,” Menzies laughed. “I just wish my tree wasn’t growing so fast.”

