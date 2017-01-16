Man is serial abuser of women

Going to jail on weekends is out of the question for a man who appeared before Judge Peter Wilkie on Monday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines.



Mark McPherson, 34, has already had the benefit of an intermittent sentence, but he managed to get in trouble with the law again by breaching a condition of his probation. The breach took place between Nov. 22 and 24 in Niagara Falls.



On Oct. 4, McPherson was convicted of assault and received a 90-day sentence that he was allowed to serve on weekends. A term of his probation was not to have any contact with the female victim, but he kept calling her.



Assistant Crown attorney Grace Pang said the victim is fearful of McPherson. She doesn’t want any further contact and that’s why she called police. The victim also wants him to stay away from the World Gym at Niagara Square.



Defence lawyer Donald Wolfe said his client has spent 22 days in pre-trial custody and it appears he has learned his lesson. McPherson is working so Wolfe asked if his sentence can be served on weekends.



“No way is he getting an intermittent sentence,” said Wilkie. “He has shown a pattern of behaviour. This man is a serial abuser of women.”



The judge asked for a pre-sentence report, noting McPherson remains in custody, he is already on probation so the report should not take long to complete.



“Whenever he gets into a relationship it’s a danger to the partner,” said Wilkie, after reviewing McPherson’s criminal record and noting it contains about 12 breaches of previous court orders.



The matter returns to court Feb. 10.



tricciuto@postmedia.com





