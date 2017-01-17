Author series brings diverse writers to town

A love of literature is the focus of a new monthly event taking place in town.

The Hotel Dallavalle Authors Series will bring some of the world’s best writers of contemporary literature to Niagara-on-the-Lake for monthly events to showcase the best written works in the literary world. An Evening with the Author will feature a meet and greet cocktail hour, a reading of the author’s published works, a multi-course themed dinner by Hotel Dallavalle’s Bella Vita Ristorante and book signing.

The first installment takes place this Saturday at the historic restaurant on Queen Street and will feature Nicholas Mainieri, author of The Infinite, which has received glowing reviews from the New York Times, Los Angeles Review, Publisher’s Weekly and various celebrated authors.

“It’s one of those books you can’t put down at night and can’t wait to get back to,” said Rob Egan, director at Hotel Dallavalle and co-organizer of the author series.

Mainieri, a New Orleans-based author and literature professor at Nicholls State University says he is thrilled to be headed to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“This will be my first trip to Canada for the book and I’m looking forward to sharing it,” he said in a recent phone interview.

The Infinite is a story set on the U.S. Mexico border and touches on themes like love, loss and redemption.

Mainieri will take guests on a heart-pounding, heart-rending adventure that spans from the Southern Gulf to Northern Mexico.

The event’s menu features inspired cuisine from the south as well as Niagara Icewine. Cost is $95 and includes Icewine cocktail meet and greet with the author, author reading from The Infinite, multi-course meal with Icewine and book signing.

The series’ second event will take place Fri. Jan. 24 at the same location as organizers welcome Canadian historian Karolyn Smardz Frost, winner of the Governor General’s Award for English-language non-fiction in 2007 for I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land: A Lost Tale of the Underground Railroad.

At the end of the month, during her visit to Niagara-on-the-Lake, she will also be promoting her new book Steal Away Home: One Woman’s Epic Flight to Freedom - And Her Long Road Back to the South.

For more information, visit www.hoteldallavalle.com or phone 905-468-3263. Space is limited and reserving a spot is recommended.