Cops, board poised for arbitration?

Barring a sudden breakthrough in contract talks, it looks like Niagara’s police union and its police services board are headed to arbitration.

An arbitrator has been booked for the end of March — though the sides insist they are committed to reaching a negotiated deal.

Niagara’s rank-and-file police officers have been working without a contract for more than a year.

“Arbitration is never beneficial to either side,” said Cliff Priest, president of the Niagara Region Police Association, which represents the officers. “You are always better off negotiating a collective agreement.

“We truly believe that the negotiated collective agreement is better than an arbitrated agreement, but we aren’t afraid of arbitration — if that’s what’s required and we can’t come to an agreement.

“We still have time, and we will bargain right up to the arbitration date.”

Bob Gale, chairman of the police board, said the board also wants a negotiated solution.

“We are trying to get a deal,” Gale said. “We have been negotiating for months, and we are meeting again today (Monday). The process is ongoing. There is a fine line we walk. We want a deal that is good for the taxpayer — and the officer on the street.”

Police board member Terry Bonham is the point man for negotiations on the police board’s side.

Eighteen months is the longest Niagara’s officers have gone without a contract.

A front-line Niagara constable makes about $90,000.

There were almost 600 Niagara Regional Police members on the latest Sunshine List of public employees earning more than $100,000 — though that number also includes senior staff, who are not part of the union.

The association represents more than 1,000 uniform officers and civilians.

Priest said dates had to be scheduled with an arbitrator in advance, which was done last year. Waiting until the last minute wasn’t an option.

“If we decided at the end of the month to book an arbitrator, we would have been looking at dates in September and October,” Priest said.

“We are 13 months without a contract, and things are not progressing at the speed we felt they should progress.

“The public also needs to know that last time we went to arbitration, in 2012, it cost the taxpayers $480,000. That’s just the taxpayer’s side. And that isn’t the true figure because that doesn’t cover the senior staff that had to sit through the hearings and all the other prep work. It’s a significant amount.”

The association’s costs are borne by its members.

An arbitrator ended up giving the officers a 3.05 per cent salary hike in 2012. The police board asked for a 1.02 per cent raise. The arbitrator also awarded the union some benefit increases and shift premium hikes. The arbitrator sided with the board on changes to sick leave policy.

A year later, the two sides were back at the table. This time, they negotiated a three-year contract that gave cops in Niagara a 2.6 per cent raise for 2013, and 2.5 per cent in 2014 and 2015. The raise was broken into six-month intervals to help Niagara Region save money.

The negotiated deal also allowed for cross-district deployment, which helps control overtime costs. Cross-district deployment occurs when one of Niagara’s police districts is short an officer.

The wording in the contract was adjusted so an officer could be transferred in from a different district, which avoids the need to call someone in to work overtime while ensuring minimum staffing levels are met.

