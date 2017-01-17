Dowd new NOTL CAO

Holly Dowd, the longtime clerk for Niagara-on-the-Lake, has been appointed chief administrative officer for the town until the end of the year.

Dowd has been director of corporate services since 2015, and interim CAO since the sudden departure of Milena Avramovic last November after six months on the job.

Council had approved Dowd’s temporary appointment up until March 31.

Following an in-camera meeting Monday, council voted in favour of Dowd — a 35-year town employee — as the new CAO.

Previously, the town was looking into hiring a professional firm to conduct a search to fill the position.

“Council has full confidence in Holly’s abilities to lead us over this next period of time,” said Lord Mayor Pat Darte, in a news release.

During budget discussions last December about whether to fill a job opening for a deputy clerk, Dowd informed councillors she will be eligible for retirement in October.

The committee decided to keep the deputy clerk position in the budget.