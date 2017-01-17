First step for Facer Street facelift

City council is taking the first step to revitalize Facer Street by spending $10,000 for public input and a conceptual design.

The motion by St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton was supported by resident Roberto Vergalito, who asked council Monday to spend the money for future generations.

“I feel Facer Street deserves this revitalization. It’s important not only to us but our children and our grandchildren and future generations to come,” Vergalito told councillors, recalling the bakery, butcher shop and pool hall he visited as a kid in the area.

“What stories are they going to tell when they grow up? What stories will they share with their children?”

Vergalito, of Roberto’s Pizza and the Facer District Merchants and Residents Association, said walking with his children on Facer Street and telling them stories about growing up there emphasized to him the importance of revitalization.

The association held the first Facer European Festival last year to raise money for improvements to the area. Vergalito said they made about $10,000 which will go back into improving the street.

The group would like to make the festival bigger and hold more events through the year to bring people back to Facer Street.

“This committee is going to make Facer great again,” he said.

Facer Street, between Niagara Street and Gratham Avenue north of the QEW, has a rich history of European immigrant settlers.

Britton’s motion originally came to council in December and proposed using $60,000 from the civic project fund for a consultant to seek public input and a design. Council sent the motion to the standing budget committee, which learned from city staff on Jan. 12 that a visioning exercise would cost a lot less.

Britton modified the motion to come back to council with the $10,000 request.

“This is investment in neighbourhood building. This is an investment in our cultural heritage,” Britton said. “It abides by and supports the principles of our official plan and it doesn’t affect the tax rate because it’s coming from the civic project fund.”

The vote wasn’t unanimous, with Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens arguing street reconstructions should come from city staff and be prioritized. She said every ward has streets that would benefit from a facelift.

She said it was “short-sighted” and “parochial” for councillors of one particular ward to expect council to approve the expenditure funds for their ward without knowing the needs of other wards in the city.

“I see this motion as a foot in the door for more funding for the project that should be prioritized,” she said. “If we are not approving in principle the beginning of a $60,000 or so more dollar amount for Facer Street, than we are approving a useless $10,000 study that will sit on a shelf and gather dust.”

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mark Elliott also voted against the motion, arguing that every city in North America has learned that streetscaping in itself is not successful as a revitalization strategy. Only a comprehensive strategy for revitalization of an area works, he said, adding that’s what Facer Street needs before streetscaping. Downtown St. Catharines underwent streetscaping in 1987 and it was a total failure that is being re-done now, he said.

“When we look at Facer Street, it needs a larger picture,” Elliott said. “Streetscaping on Facer Street is going to make it an attractive street but is it going to create new business? Is it going to draw more people to the area? What are the things we need to do to actually draw people and sustain those businesses within that neighbourhood?”

Elliott also said they should be prioritizing revitalization projects in the city.

But fellow St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe said Facer Street may be an expensive project down the road, but the point of the civic project fund is to pay for projects the community feels are important.

“With the public input coming out of this process, along with the work the Facer Street revitalization committee has done, I think we’ll have a very good idea of whether the impetus is there to move forward with this project and what it’s going to look like on a very macro scale,” Siscoe said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

