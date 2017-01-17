Hovercraft transport between Niagara and Toronto

A hovercraft service on Lake Ontario that would link Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines to Toronto is being proposed by Lake Ontario Express — a consortium of seven companies and a union.

Spokesman Bruno Caciagli outlined the company’s plans to bring the service for commuters and tourists at Niagara-on-the-Lake council Monday and requested the town’s approval in principle.

Using statistics from a 2011 Go Train study, he said commuters and tourists account for an average of 15,717 highway trips between the Niagara area and Toronto daily. Caciagli said passenger traffic on hovercrafts is projected to be between 980 and 1,660 per day while running concurrently with GO Train service

The water service would include two hovercrafts with a capacity of forty passengers each running 18 hours per day seven days a week. Caciagli said he expected about 60 days per year would be lost due to weather conditions.

“They are very fast compared to a conventional marine vessel,” he said. “They can operate even in some combinations of fog, ice and wind. They make minimal wake or wash.”

The cost for a one-way ticket would be $25. The expected crossing times would be 40 minutes from Port Dalhousie and 60 minutes from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Caciagli said the company hopes to use the pier at Navy Hall owned by Parks Canada in the Old Town and the Port Dalhousie Yacht Club’s pier in St. Catharines.

When asked about the failure of previous companies to successfully run ferry services to Toronto, Caciagli said Lake Ontario Express has done extensive studies on these operations. He said these operations faced two main issues — they were not using the right type of vessel for the conditions on the lake and they had problems with marketing.

Coun. Paolo Miele said the hovercraft service would provide an economic benefit to the town by bringing in more tourists.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said, adding that residents would also want to give their feedback.

Council declined to offer support in principle for the proposal at this stage and requested that the company contact Parks Canada so the town could have discussions with the agency about the use of the Navy Hall dock.

Caciagli said Lake Ontario Express representatives met with St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle in December and they were told that the proposed water line aligns with the government’s priority for transportation infrastructure and the reduction of carbon emissions.