Managing a prickly garden

Last week I suggested growing herbs in water as a way to do something with plants to pass the month of January and of course, to have fresh herbs.

So I brought home some fresh sprigs of thyme and oregano to see if this would really work. I followed instructions and set them up in a sunny place, but so far it is like watching paint dry — not a root can be seen, though the leaves are still alive.

What was I thinking? That I’d be begging all and sundry to please take some of this oregano off my hands? Patience is the operative word and any success will be loudly proclaimed at a later date.

At this time of year I’d really rather be reading mysteries than garden books, or watching Rosemary and Thyme for the umpteenth time, as there is never any snow or ice on those shows. But, I did run across one garden tip which might be helpful in March when you start to prune. If you have pyrocanthus, barberry, holly or any other plant with rude thorns, of course, wear thick gloves and protective clothing. But these plants do tend to be dense, so also use your barbeque tongs to hold up a branch to be pruned so you don’t have to lean too far into the plant.

Many of you have been watching the action around our area as the town proceeds to rid us of our dead and dying ash trees. There will be many more ‘enlightened’ areas next spring. There is a dying ash in my back garden that provides the only shade for our deck, so sadly it will have to go. We knew this when we moved in, so we planted a lovely katsura tree nearby and figured it would by now be large enough to throw some shade.

We’d had one in our old garden and really fell in love with its leaves and colours. However, it didn’t take to the site and last year we had to pull out the pathetic little fellow. Having done some research, it was probably in a spot too windy for it to thrive.

Now the ash is in far worse shape and we are looking for a fast- growing tree that will survive harsh winds. The easiest solution is to plant a maple, but we have two maples on the property and since we live in the Carolinian forest area, we thought it would be nice to have something more exotic. Not to mention there isn’t much forest left in this area, so it might be a good idea to put at least one tree back. So the search has begun.

A horse chestnut grows to be 80 feet tall and needs moisture retentive soil. Though they are beautiful, I don’t want to leave the next owner of my house with a tree that size (though the primitive part of my brain whispers, ‘who cares, you won’t be here to see the problem’).

The other problem is, they are fairly slow-growing. By the time I can put my rocking chair under it, I won’t be able to move my rocking chair. Then I looked at shag-barked hickories. Fabulous bark, but their taproot is so long you can only transplant them when they are a year or two old. That means most of my perennials will be taller, and there’s the rocking chair problem again. Then I thought a tulip tree would be stunning even though potentially too tall for the site, but found out it wouldn’t flower for about 20 years. A recent significant birthday made me realize the impracticality of this one, too.

Red oaks are apparently fast-growing, and their leaves, if shredded make good mulch. The problem of which tree to choose for the site is a little like buying a bathing suit. Each looks quite fantastic until you actually try it on. Perhaps a trellised vine would create the shade I want. I’m putting the whole problem on hold and am going back to my mysteries or a good Monty Don rerun.

Just a reminder that the Niagara-on-the-Lake Horticultural Society starts up again for a new year next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for coffee and 7 p.m. for the meeting. The meetings take place in the auditorium of the Community Centre and all are welcome. Our speaker this month is William Rowan of Rosewood Wine Estates whose topic is, ‘A Year in the Life of a Beekeeper.’

As well, there will be a trip to Canada Blooms again this year on Wednesday, March 15. The cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members, which covers the entrance fee and the bus. The bus leaves from the Virgil Arena at 8:30 a.m. and leaves Toronto at 4:30 p.m., back to Virgil by 6 p.m.

It’s always a wonderful way to greet the spring. If you are interested, contact Donna Carter via email carter.11@sympatico.ca.