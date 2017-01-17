New CAO annouced for Niagara-on-the-Lake

Holly Dowd, the long-time clerk for Niagara-on-the-Lake, has been appointed chief administrative officer for the town until the end of the year.

Dowd has been the interim CAO since the sudden departure of Milena Avramovic last November after six months on the job. Council had approved Dowd’s temporary appointment up until March 31.

Following an in-camera meeting Monday, council voted in favour of Dowd as the new CAO. Previously, the town was looking into hiring a professional firm to conduct a search to fill the position.

During budget discussions last December about whether to fill a job opening for a deputy clerk, Dowd informed councillors she will be eligible for retirement in October. The committee decided to keep the deputy clerk position in the budget.