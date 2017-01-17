Old Town development approved

A townhouse development will go ahead on Anne St. in the Old Town after Niagara-on-the-Lake town council reversed its decision from last week to reject it.

While approving the request from Solmar Development Corp. for zoning and official plan amendments for 128-174 Anne St. Monday, council reduced the number of housing units from 61 to 58 with the remaining space to be used for parkland.

Solmar went to the Ontario Municipal Board in 2014 and got permission to build a four-storey apartment building with 125 units on the property after council had turned down an application for a five-storey building with 226 units.

The company decided to change its plans due to market conditions and applied for a townhouse development instead last fall. Last week, Coun. Maria Bau-Coote suggested that council not approve the project unless the town’s urban design committee has agreed with the building plans.

Craig Larmour, director of community and development services, said Monday that developers do not normally provide architectural drawings with zoning and official plan amendment applications. He said Solmar met with the urban design committee twice last year and has expressed a willingness to incorporate their recommendations into the building designs.

A motion by Coun. Betty Disero to defer the application for a further review of the proposed plans by the urban design committee was defeated.

Coun. Martin Mazza said there are currently 19 homes on Anne St. with two more under construction.

“I don’t know how that (townhouses) blends in well on that street,” he said. “We don’t have to give in. Let’s give the residents something they are happy with.”

Bau-Coote said “something has to be done on Anne St.” and she urged council to “tread very lightly” as the developer has worked with town staff and listened to the residents.

Coun. Terry Flynn said there is market for this type of housing for people who want to downsize, pointing to several other similar developments in the community.

“We don’t want every site plan to come back to this table,” said Flynn, but councillors agreed that they want staff to bring the drawings for this application to council for approval.