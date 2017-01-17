Town to go ahead with UNESCO application

Niagara-on-the-Lake will be applying to Parks Canada to get on the tentative list for a chance to be designated as a world heritage site through UNESCO.

Town council decided Monday to go ahead with the application that is due Jan. 27 after expressing concerns last week about the potential cost for the process.

Local UNESCO committee member David Hemmings said if the town is placed on the tentative list for Canada, it would likely cost between $75,000 and $100,000 over a four to five year period to apply to UNESCO. He based his estimate on what the City of Ottawa paid for the designation process for the Rideau Canal- the only UNESCO site in Ontario.

Fundraising by volunteers and applications for grants to provincial and federal agencies are expected to pay for most of the costs if an application to UNESCO goes ahead, said Hemmings. The town gave the committee $30,000 to complete the application to Parks Canada, but only half of that amount was spent.

Hemmings also said the committee decided to remove all of the 68 private properties, the docks and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club’s clubhouse from the Parks Canada application. He said the committee is seeking designation for landscape heritage only and the two waterways, Lake Ontario and the Niagara River, are also excluded from the mapping.

Parks Canada will make a decision in December on the nomination of Canadian sites for consideration by UNESCO, which stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. If Niagara-on-the-Lake makes the tentative list, the town will then decide whether or not to apply to UNESCO for a World Heritage Designation.