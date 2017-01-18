Budget committee facing challenges

St. Catharines city staff are being asked to sharpen their pencils and whittle down a budget that is so far coming in with a 5.1 per cent increase.

That draft amount — which was presented to the standing budget committee for discussion and not for approval Wednesday — would be the city portion tax increase for the median household, representing a hike of about $72.62 on property bills.

“This is not the levy or the tax increase being passed,” budget chairman Coun. Mat Siscoe emphasized for those watching the meeting through live-stream.

Siscoe asked councillors on the committee to go back over the budget and find areas for savings and opportunities for revenue generation.

“I think we all agree we want this number to come down,” he said.

The city portion as it stands, combined with the region and school board increases, would make the overall tax increase for median households in St. Catharines 3.71 per cent.

“The all-in is critical,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik.

He said the region has built up a lot of reserves that allows it to keep the tax increases down. The city has never been the net beneficiary of uploading, he said.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia asked staff to come back with reductions that would lead to an overall net 2.1 per cent increase instead.

“The reality is it’s our taxpayers that are going to face the increase,” Garcia said, adding they need to make it manageable. “I would never accept an increase of that size.”

Sisoce, Sendzik and Coun. Mike Britton approved Garcia’s motion, despite all three questioning if it was going too far.

Sendzik said achieving 2.1 per cent overall would be difficult and Britton said he’d be happy getting the city expenditure portion to 2.1 per cent.

“Coun. Garcia I believe has gone to extreme on this as far as we would consider going,” Siscoe said.

But Siscoe added that the lower numbers could be illustrative to the committee to be able to identify what extreme cuts may result in.

“I think it’s important for residents to see certain taxation levels are only possible with cuts in service,” Siscoe said. “Asking staff to go to 1.6 or 1.7 per cent are going to show some serious cuts in service, but that is the motion on the floor right now.”

Despite city departments coming in with maximum expenditure increases of 2.87 per cent, other factors are creating challenges for this year’s budget committee.

Financial management services director Kristine Douglas presented non-tax revenues projected for 2017 which are down $522,000 from 2016.

The actual decrease in revenues is $890,000 but it’s offset by an increase in revenues of $368,000.

Because it’s the first year of the phase-in of current value assessments for properties in the city, staff expect more tax appeals and writeoffs. They increased the 2017 budget amount for tax appeal and writeoffs by $230,000 for that reason, which has a negative impact on revenues. The city also expects a decline for supplemental tax revenue and is getting less money from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund.

The drop of revenue also includes a decrease in the city’s share of fines from the Provincial Offences Act courts and a decline in rents and concession revenues.

Investment income is also decreasing due to a decline in a dividend from St. Catharines Hydro.

City council is expected to discuss and debate the budget at the end of February.

In 2016, councillors passed a city tax increase of 4.97 per cent with the new one per cent infrastructure levy added in.

