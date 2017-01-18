Monuments showcase business opens in Falls

The building at the corner of Valley Way and Morrison Street has gone from selling tropical fish and aquariums to cemetery monuments.



Ontario’s largest professional monumental stone working company has opened a showroom in Niagara Falls.



Garth Nelson, president of the Stone Centre, said the company, which is based in Kitchener-Waterloo and has been around for 107 years, bought the building in December and opened Niagara Cemetery Memorials Sunday.



“There’s 50 upright monuments in there and there’s some flat markers. We’re going to be adding some markers and stuff later on,” said Nelson, who is also a certified master memorialist.



“You’re going to see more different colours in there … and you’ll see bigger stuff and unique sculpture work.”



The Stone Centre designs and manufactures all types of cemetery memorals.



Nelson said they do all of their own design work, including lettering, sandblasting, carving and laser etching in house at their own manufacturing facility in Kitchener-Waterloo.



He said the Stone Centre owns 20 different companies in Ontario and was interested in opening a showroom in Niagara Falls.



“We’ve had a store for years now in St. Catharines, the Stone Centre. And then, just over a year ago, a company came up for sale, Glenmount Memorials, in Port Colborne and Welland, so we bought that. It was going very well and we started looking at the Niagara region, we were doing the west side, we were doing the east side, but we weren’t kind of doing the middle.”



Nelson said he was looking at a building on Queen Street, but decided to purchase the building at the corner of Valley Way and Morrison Street from the owner of the former aquarium store.



“It was a good deal — nice street, nice area, nice town,” he said.



Nelson said although the Niagara Falls showroom has only been open for a few days, he’s already received positive feedback.



“They’re very impressed with the sculptures. People can take a look at them and they can have one of the ones on display or you can order whatever you like,” he said.



“We can customize them to any shape or size. Anything you can think of, we can do.”



Nelson said the length of time it takes to customize a monument depends on whether the company has to order a blank stone.



“If it’s something we have in stock, we can get them made in 30 days, that’s not a problem,” he said.



“By the time the cemetery is ready with the foundation, we’re ready with the monument.”



