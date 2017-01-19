Former arena to be demolished for Titanic museum?

The former Niagara Falls Memorial Arena could be demolished and replaced with a museum dedicated to — and modeled after — the Titanic.



The city’s committee of adjustment approved an application from businessman David van Velzen this week for minor variances to a bylaw that would allow for a new facility to be built in the shape of the historic British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg.



The Centre Street building, which most recently housed a sand sculpture attraction, was put up for sale in November 2014.



Russian-based consortium V2 Niagara, which had bought the property from the City of Niagara Falls in January 2012 for about $1 million, opened the International Sand Sculptures Exhibition there in August 2013.



The world’s top sand sculptors were brought to the city to create War of 1812-themed displays depicting people, places and events. Three thousand tons of sand was used to create 23 sculptures.



The exhibit, however, wasn’t making enough money and the offshore owner put the building and its contents up for sale.

It was originally listed for sale at $3 million, but that was slashed to $1.7 million.



V2 Niagara made substantial repairs to the building and upgraded HVAC and fire systems.



Kirsten Jensen, secretary/treasurer for the committee, said she believes van Velzen’s purchase of the property was conditional on the variance application going through.



“I think at some point in the next week or two it will be finalized but yes, he will be the owner,” she said.



The 67-year-old building once hosted junior A hockey teams Niagara Falls Flyers and Thunder, along with the junior B Canucks.



The arena was decommissioned and declared surplus to the city’s needs after the $38-million four-pad Gale Centre was built in June 2010.



The zoning bylaw in question permitted a maximum building height of 12 metres, whereas faux smoke stacks that are proposed have a height of 28.1 metres.



A variance of 16.1 metres was requested, and granted, for these features.



The main building has a height of 17.7 metres. A variance of 5.7 metres was requested, and granted.



A public meeting took place Tuesday evening to consider van Velzen’s application, and for residents to find out more about the application and offer comments.



Jensen said as of Thursday there’s a 20-day appeal period to van Velzen’s application.



“If anyone is in opposition to the proposal they can take it to the Ontario Municipal Board. After that 20 days, the application is considered finalized,” she said.



“From that point forward, it goes to a site-plan agreement process, which usually takes about four-to-six months. That’s where they work out all the minor details about how the building will be created.”



Jensen said because the proposed new building is going to be “so architecturally unique, they’re going to need a little bit more height,” which was why the minor variances were requested.



“It’s going to still be a low-rise building, so it’s acceptable for the area. It’s just that the building is very unique shaped — it’s going to have faux smoke stacks to represent the ship and it’s going to have a bow out front that is going to raise a little bit higher than the main building area.”

