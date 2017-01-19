There’s no such thing as a bad shot on net.

Oliver Castleman bounced a shot in from centre ice with 22 seconds remaining to give the Niagara IceDogs a 3-2 victory over the Guelph Storm in an Ontario Hockey League game at Meridian Centre.

Castleman’s goal stunned the crowd, as well as Guelph netminder Liam Herbst, who could only watch in horror as the puck skipped over his pad.

“I said before the game that there is a big correlation when you get your shot count up, your goal count goes up,” Niagara coach Dave Bell said. “That was a one-off but nothing bad happens when you shoot the puck.

“We want to shoot pucks all the time. Even if that doesn’t go in, our philosophy on that goaltender was to put pucks on him and we did have guys driving the outside if there was a rebound there.”

The win, on the heels of a tough 5-1 defeat at Guelph Tuesday, improves Niagara’s record to 16-21-4-3 and keeps them tied with the North Bay Battalion for the eighth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference. The Battalion own a game in hand.

The lucky bounce was a welcome change for the IceDogs who have dropped their share of heart-breakers this season.

“We had our fair share of kicks in the last minute where we have lost games, but tomorrow morning when we wake up and look in the paper, we won,” Bell said. “I don’t care how we won. We got two points and that’s all that matters.”

Niagara led 1-0 after one period on a short-handed, breakaway goal by Kyle Langdon. The IceDogs dominated the period outshooting the Storm 15-4.

Justin Brack extended their lead to 2-0 when he scored with less than a minute remaining in the second as he knocked home his own rebound past Herbst.

The Storm took control in the third period and nine minutes in had tied the game at 2-2 on goals by James McEwan and Isaac Radcliff.

“They’re a good team and it was just push back,” Bell said when asked to assess what happened in the third. “We do it all the time to teams.”

Bell said the last thing he wants to see his team do is sit back with a lead and try and protect it.

“I hate the trap, I hate backing up,” he said. “I want to be the aggressor and be the team that makes the other team reaction. I never retreat. I always want to be on the gas for sure.”

Brack had a strong night with a goal and an assist. It was the gritty forward’s first goal for the IceDogs since being picked in a deal with the Owen Sound Attack.

“He got a huge goal at the end of the period,” Bell said. “At the end of the game he got a puck in the sternum and had to crawl off the ice and crawl down the hallway. That’s what he does for our team.”

Ice cubes: Drew Hunter and Joshua Dame did not dress for the IceDogs . . . Levi Tetrault, Brock Philips, Austin Hall and Quinn Hanna were scratched for the Storm . . . The Montreal Canadiens had a contingent of scouts in the press box . . . Team Canada skip Chelsey Carey was in attendance . . . Milestones were reached in games played by Johnny Corneil (200), Ben Jones (100) and Kyle Langdon (100) . . . Former NHL forward and Niagara-on-the-Lake native Zenon Konopka was spotted in the crowd.

The Scoop

Standard Star of the Game: Niagara forward Justin Brack with two points.

For the Niagara IceDogs: Brack (2); Oliver Castleman (10); Kyle Langdon (9).

For the Guelph Storm: Issac Radcliffe (21); James McEwan (8)

Game stats: Shots on goal: By Niagara on Liam Herbst (37), by Guelph on Stephen Dhillon (28); Power plays: Niagara 0-for-4, Guelph 0-for-5; Penalty minutes: Niagara 12, Guelph 10.

Attendance: 4,759.

Up next: The IceDogs are in Windsor Saturday night and at London Sunday afternoon.