50 years later, Niagara Falls mystery continues

Peter (Scrip) Mitchell might well be the Jimmy Hoffa of Niagara Falls.



Both men had criminal records. Both knew people with connections to the Mafia.



And both vanished without a trace. Hoffa's disappearance has become a thing of legend: The notorious U.S. Teamsters union leader is said to have met with two Mafia leaders July 30, 1975 before seemingly vanishing.



Mitchell was observed by one witness in the company of two well-dressed men inside a Niagara Falls hotel on Oct. 20, 1959, never to be seen again.



In both cases, police searched but found nothing.



And in both cases, foul play is suspected.



I HAVE WORKED as a reporter for the Niagara Falls Review for more than 30 years, much of that time spent covering cops and court.



Paul Bernardo. The mob hit on Carmen Barillaro. The murders of several women in the 1990s, some of which were never solved. I covered those.



I retire from the paper today with one unsolved murder - that of Scrip Mitchell - the one cold case I'd like to see solved. Let's step back to 1959. Grease, Stand By Me and The Godfather II were all set in that year. Buddy Holly died in 1959. Gasoline cost 25 cents a gallon and the minimum wage was a dollar an hour. When couples went out on the town, men wore suits and fedoras and women put on their best dress.



And in 1959, Bob (Deacon) Brooks learned a secret he would keep for the next half century.



A former amateur boxer now in his late 70s, Brooks says he knows what happened to Scrip Mitchell.



In late 1959, a young Brooks lived with his family on Main Street, about a block from Mitchell, who he described "as a small-time criminal who talked too loud and far too much."



Brooks said he kept his mouth shut about what he knew out of "great fear" not only for his own life, but for his parents, Anna and Joseph, and his five siblings.



"I have never told any human being this story," Brooks wrote in a letter he sent to me, the contents of which were turned over to Niagara Regional Police several years ago.



Two detectives paid Brooks a visit, and officers also checked out a house on Main Street - specifically, the garage - where, Brooks told them, Mitchell might be buried under a slab of concrete.



"It certainly is an interesting case," NRP Det. Staff Sgt. Shawn Clarkson said at the time, when he was in charge of the criminal investigation branch at the Falls detachment.



Clarkson is too young to have personal knowledge of the Mitchell case. This investigation even predates formation of the Niagara Regional Police Service, in January 1971.



Back then, based on information provided, Clarkson said they were not in a position to get warrants to have the garage dug up.



They considered bringing in a machine to X-ray the concrete floor, but that would have cost thousands of dollars.



"(Brooks) told us certain information about stuff he saw that night in late 1959 that led him to believe a man might have been assaulted and a body may have been disposed of," said Clarkson.



SCRIP MITCHELL WAS 44 years old, 240 pounds, had brown eyes and a stocky build and walked with a slouch.



Police said he had a "pleasant" manner and worked as a labourer. He got the nickname Scrip because of the paper he handled as a smalltime gambler.



The last time he was ever seen, he was wearing a light brown hat, grey top coat, blue trousers and black oxfords.



Mitchell was a heavy smoker and liked to frequent nightclubs, hotels and lounges, and gambling joints.



Very early on the last day he was seen alive, Mitchell was supposedly in the company of a Mr. Williams, a card and dice man, concerning $600 Mitchell wanted to change into American money. A source told police the $600 was given to Mitchell by a Niagara Falls man to pay off debts to people around the city.



Those debts were apparently not paid.



After his disappearance, police interviewed Mitchell's ex-wife, who lived in Niagara Falls, N.Y. She hadn't seen him in over a year.



They checked Mitchell's bank accounts, but there was no activity on them.



A source told police Mitchell was seen at 9 p.m. in the Sheraton Brock Hotel lounge with two well-dressed men.



"They were talking, laughing and drinking beer at the time. At about 10 p.m., all three men left," said Clarkson, after reading through the old reports.



Mitchell's parked car was located, parked in its usual place. At his home, all his belongings were found undisturbed.



The RCMP, OPP - even the FBI - were contacted.



A letter from J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI, still sits in the Mitchell file, addressed to Cecil R. Pay, chief of police in Niagara Falls.



Hoover, the legendary crime fighter, writes that he is aware of the case and prepared to help, but is prohibited by law from investigating a case on Canadian soil.



"It sounds like Mr. Mitchell was a bit of a character," said Clarkson.



"You hear certain things about people, but these days you have to have something to substantiate it. Back then someone might say something like, 'that guy is in the mob' and some people took it as gospel."



Clarkson adds: "There were suggestions about money and hang-arounds and that (Mitchell) might have had a bit of a side to him."



DEACON BROOKS WAS interviewed by two NRP detectives after I forwarded them the information from his letter.



They asked Brooks why he had held his tongue all these years.



"I asked them just how much they know about the Mafia, because then they wouldn't ask such a stupid question," said Brooks.



"I kept my mouth shut because if some of the people involved even suspected that I knew what was going on, I would have disappeared and they might have even killed members of my family."



Brooks admits he's "no angel." Perhaps, he says, police didn't take his story seriously because of his past.



There was a time, about 20 years, when he was a drinker. And being an ex-boxer, Brooks said, police probably thought his "brain is all scrambled."



"There was nothing wrong with my brain cells or my eyesight at that time," said Brooks.



"I heard what I heard, which was a very short and sinister conversation."



Brooks told police he was willing to take a lie detector test if they didn't believe him. They never took him up on the offer.



"What I told those two police officers was the truth. I don't like being called a liar," said Brooks.



THIS IS HOW Brooks remembers that night.



Shortly after 10 p.m., he was walking home on Main Street and passed a house where he could hear three men talking inside the garage.



The lights were on. Brooks was careful not to be seen.



"One guy asked, 'How deep do you want me to dig this f---thing? I'm getting tired.'" He was told to keep digging because they were going to bury about 250 pounds of garbage. The men were laughing. "I felt a shiver go to my feet and then back up," said Brooks. "I told myself to get the f--out of there, and that's what I did. "I didn't tell a single soul about it.



I knew that if I wanted to stay alive I couldn't tell a single soul."



THREE-HUNDRED missing person circulars were distributed across Canada and the United States. Still, nothing. There were a lot of tips, one cop said, but the "leads either petered out in a cold trail or came up against a brick wall."



Investigators doubted Mitchell would ever be found.



Former Niagara Falls mayor Wayne Thomson, who was about 20 at that time Mitchell disappeared, said Scrip was something of a legend around Niagara Falls.



The city was much smaller back then. People all knew each other.



"Scrip was allegedly connected to the mob, whatever the hell that was at the time ... Scrip apparently did something that he shouldn't have done, he ended up missing and they never found him."



He said there were "all kinds of rumours" floating around at the time -everything from "he was swimming with the fishes" or that he would never be found because he was in some concrete abutment under a bridge.



Thomson recalls Mitchell as heavyset, with a large mole on his face.



He was "a rounder" who was into all kinds of things, mostly bookmaking and bootlegging, like many others at that time.



"It's a mystery that has been talked about for years," said Thomson.



"It will be a miracle if they are ever able to solve that one."



IN 2012, THE OPP urban searchand-rescue team did go to 6215 Main St. where Brooks says Mitchell was buried (the property was once coowned by MP Rob Nicholson).



A large, unmarked truck was parked outside and plainclothes officers carried boxes of equipment into the garage.



According to the OPP website, the Orillia-based urban search and rescue unit has an arsenal of equipment at its disposal, including thermal imaging, ground penetrating radar and breaking tools.



Members are also skilled in carpentry and heavy machinery operations.



"It was pretty weird because they took everything out of the garage and brought in all this weird equipment," one neighbour said at the time.



"I assume they were looking for something under the garage."



Another neighbour said "it looked like the SWAT team was here."



No sign of Scrip Mitchell was ever found.