Cops haul impaired drivers off the road

Niagara Regional Police uniform officers had a busy time Thursday into Friday morning, pulling six impaired drivers off the road.

The officers made four impaired arrests during the night shift. Two more were made by day shift officers on Friday before noon.

These six arrests were one more than the total impaired arrests for all of last week.

One of the people arrested was convicted of impaired operation the day before on Wednesday. The vehicle will be impounded for 45 days.

Along with the impaired charges, the Traffic Enforcement Unit charged a 53-year-old female from Niagara Falls with stunting. She was found driving 136 km/h on Victoria Ave., which is an 80 km/h zone. Two other drivers were charged with driving while suspended.

