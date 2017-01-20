LMT Connection keeps the Falls funky

For nearly three decades, they’ve been part of the Niagara Falls landscape. Even if you’ve never seen them, you’ve definitely heard them.

That funky bass. Those smooth blues. The flowing lead guitar from one of the city’s legendary musicians.

This year marks 27 years of musical mainstays LMT Connection, and the way drummer Mark Rogers is talking, there could be 27 more. There’s certainly no slowdown for the trio after the December release of its seventh album, Funk is the Final Frontier.

“God’s blessed all of us with great health, none of us have really taken time off other than vacations,” he says. “Everybody’s healthy and in a good place.”

In true LMT fashion, the band goes international in ’17, heading to California for 10 days this month before touring China for the fifth time this spring.

In-between, they’ll play weekly Niagara Falls shows at Doc Magilligan’s and Toronto’s Orbit Room 580, where they’ve been fixtures for 18 years.

The new album, released Dec. 9, includes a DVD following the band as they record it in New York City’s Avatar Studios (formally Power Station). It shows how tight the trio of Rogers, bassist John Irvine and guitarist Leroy Emmanuel still are after performing thousands of shows - essentially, a non-stop tour - since forming in Niagara Falls in 1990.

“We get along great, it’s like family,” says Rogers. “And it’s not just us, we have kids and they’re all part of the thing. It’s like one, big extended family.

“And LMT also has extended family with other musicians.”

Along with New Jersey’s horn section Chops Horns and Rogers’ Juno-nominated Gospel-based side project Newworldson, Emmanuel remains one of the most respected, in-demand guitarists in Canada. Raised in Detroit, he recorded with Marvin Gaye while at Motown and earned a pre-LMT following with his Detroit soul band The Fabulous Counts.

In recent years, Emmanuel has watched his daughter Khea blossom as a Niagara Falls jazz/soul singer.

As always, the new album was made on “our own dime,” says Rogers. LMT Connection has been indie from the start, never signing with a major label (they formed their own, Impression Records).

“We prefer it this way,” he says. “We would take something if it was extremely lucrative, but to be honest, it doesn’t exist any more. We’re in the best position we can be in - we own our own masters, we’re in control of our career and our direction, we do what we want to do.”

Even when the work is exhausting, as it often is, it continues to build a brand that has built a local and international following for 27 years. And as always, it comes down to the live show - an LMT Connection show is still a timeless, funky showcase anchored by Emmanuel’s impeccable guitar.

“It really comes down to the audience,” says Rogers. “If they’re into it, we’re into it. If they’re not into it, then it’s a long day. We’re musicians but we’re also entertainers - we thrive off the feedback.

“Some people call them fans, we call them friends and family. There’s people that have been seeing us for 27 years and still come out.”

jlaw@postmedia.com