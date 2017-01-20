Noah Perlic has arrived.

The 18-year-old Vineland native has been playing some of his best hockey of the season recently. He potted two goals to lead the St. Catharines Falcons to a convincing 8-1 victory over the Welland Junior Canadians in a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, Golden Horseshoe Conference game Friday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

The win improves the Falcons’ record to 30-6-0-3. The Junior Canadians drop below the .500 mark, at 18-19-0-2.

Perlic’s two goals give him nine on the season and three in the last two games.

“I was trying to figure out where I fit on the team,” he said. “I’m more of a grinder than a guy in a scoring position. It took me a little while, and I’m definitely getting more comfortable playing with guys I’m used to.”

Perlic made his junior debut two years ago with Pelham and also played in eight games for the Falcons last season while suiting up at the major midget level.

“When I was in major bantam I got cut from AAA, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted from hockey, whether I just wanted to play for fun or competitively. But I stayed with it,” he said.

Perlic worked his way back to the AAA level in his first year of midget, and last year had a solid season playing under coach and former Thorold Blackhawk Dave Keracher.

“That got my confidence up and I was able to get back to junior last year,” Perlic said.

He has a big fan in Falcons coach Chris Johnstone, who loves his gritty style of play.

“He’s a hard working guy,” Johnstone said. “Sometimes when games get away from us he doesn’t get as much ice time, but the guys love to see him get rewarded.”

St. Catharines dominated the opening 20 minutes Friday, outshooting Welland 12-6 and scoring three times while holding the Junior Canadians off the board.

Welland scored early in the second, though, on a five-on-three power play before Lucas Smilsky netted his second of the night. Tanner Ferriera and Jake Lloyd rounded out the scoring in the second as the Falcons led 6-1 after 40 minutes.

The Falcons also excelled on the penalty kill, where they survived three five-on-three opportunities.

“We all stayed together and killed a bunch of penalties,” Perlic said.

Overall, the effort may have been one of the Falcons’ top performances of the season.

“That may have been a breakthrough game for us,” Johnstone said. “It was a really good night for us.”

FALCON FACTS: John DiLorenzo, Zach Main, Riley McCourt and Nicholas Prestia did not dress for the Falcons … Blair Coffin took over in goal for Welland in the third period.

BPotrecz@Postmedia.com

twitter@BillPStandard

SCOOP

Standard Star of the Game: Falcons forward Noah Perlic with two goals.

For the St. Catharines Falcons: Perlic 2 (8,9); Lucas Smilsky 2 (30,31); Tanner Ferreira (17) Jake Lloyd (15); Greg DiTomaso (14); Patrick MacDonald (5).

For the Welland Junior Canadians: Matt Martin (10).

Game stats: Shots on goal: By St. Catharines on Brandon McCorriston/Blair Coffin (35), by Welland on Owen Savory (31); Power plays: St. Catharines 2-for-4, Welland 1-for-7; Penalty minutes: Welland 25, St. Catharines 25.

Attendance: 388.

Up next: The Falcons are home to Niagara Falls Tuesday.