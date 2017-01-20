Three Wellanders arrested in drug investigation

Three Welland residents have been arrested and charged after a drug investigation which began earlier this month.

The Niagara Regional Police District 3 Street Crime Unit was investigating a cocaine trafficking operation from a Welland residence, which led to a warrant to search the home.

Two people were arrested inside a licenced establishment in Welland and two others were arrested inside the residence as the search warrant took place. Cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin and cash were all seized.

Shayne Thompson, 52, and Tracey Michael, 48, have each been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana and psilocybin and possession of proceeds of crime.

William Winger, 50, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana and psilocybin.

Each of them is being held pending a bail hearing on Jan. 21.