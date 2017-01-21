Arts and culture in Niagara Falls could receive a dramatic boost after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

On the agenda will be a staff report recommending more spending on the arts, the creation of a part-time Cultural Program Assistant, and a feasibility study on a Cultural Hub.

The recommendations stem from a comprehensive Cultural Plan the city commissioned in 2013, and will make Niagara Falls “a vibrant and livable city” according to the report.

“The City of Niagara Falls has not addressed the benefits of public art to both the residents of Niagara Falls and the millions of tourists who visit Niagara Falls.”

Among the recommendations is an increase in the Niagara Falls Cultural Development Fund from $20,000 to $50,000. Last year, the fund supported events like Livestock music festival, the Perpetual Peace Project Culture jam, and inaugural Porchfest. Six events were funded out of 13 applications.

“People got the money and did great things with it, we feel,” says Laurie Moffat, co-chairwoman of the city’s Arts, Culture & Museum Committee. “I really feel if we get the $50,000, that just opens the door for more people.”

The report also cites a revised policy for Public Art as a “2017 priority.” It proposes $2,000 to acquire and maintain public art, something the city currently doesn’t do.

It also suggests $100,000 to study what’s required for a ‘hub’ which would serve as a centralized facility for arts and culture activities, a public art gallery, a commercial space for local artists, a mid-size performing arts venue, studio space for working artists, and related administrative space.

To help facilitate all of this would be a part-time (24 hours per week) position of Cultural Program Assistant, paying $32,735 per year.

The report also suggests the creation of a Canada 150 Heritage Tourism Mobile App ($47,779) to complement the Niagara Falls History Museum’s summer exhibition Pieces of Canada: 150 Objects - 150 Stories.

All of the recommendations would result in $147,779 in capital budget, and $67,735 in operating budget expenses.

The $75,000 2013 Culture Plan, report, compiled by TCI Management Consultants, suggested Niagara Falls would need to increase its arts and culture spending by $200,000 to $300,000 per year to become comparable with similar-sized communities.

Moffat says the recommendations show arts and culture have “turned the corner” in Niagara Falls.

“I think we have people on city council that are on our side, and it’s really going in the right direction, finally,” she says.

“You take what you can get. Who would have thought even 10 years ago that they would have given us $20,000 to give arts a chance?”

