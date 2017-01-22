A strong finish carried the Welland Junior Canadians into the win column and lifted their record back to .500.

Patrick Desjardins, on the power play; Ryan Miotto, his second of the night; and Ryan Donovan scored unanswered goals in the third period to lead the B's past the Pelham Panthers in junior B hockey Sunday at Welland Arena.

Mason Ash and Giusten Annetta each scored a power-play goal for the Panthers who lost their fourth in a row.

Welland outshot Pelham 45-26 and improved to 19-19-0-2 in league play.

The Panthers fell to 9-26-0-4.

Welland finished 2-for-7 with the man advantage; Pelham, 2-for-8.

With the win, the Junior Canadians take a 4-1 lead in the season series against their Battle of Quaker Road rival. Welland leads the series eight points to three, with the Panthers earning a consolation point in a loss in overtime Nov. 13 in Welland.

Pelham hosts the Fort Erie Meteors Friday and plays the Ancaster Avalanche on the road the following night.

Next action for the Junior Canadians in Saturday night at Fort Erie and Sunday night at home to the Caledonia Corvairs.

