It’s best for the Canucks to put their most recent loss against the Fort Erie Meteors in the past and continue to focus on the positives of what has been a terrific Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season season thus far.

“The effort just wasn’t good enough,” head coach Frank Pietrangelo said about his performance in the loss on their home ice Friday night.

“One of the problems we’ve had this year is coming out flat. Not in too many games, but in a few and I don’t care if we got 51 shots on net. It just wasn’t good enough.”

Before they renewed their Niagara Parkway rivalry with Fort Erie, the Canucks hadn’t played a game since their win against the St. Catharines Falcons Sunday, Jan. 15, Pietrangelo was quick to put presumption of rust to rest.

“We just came into the game with the wrong mentality,” he said. “We played the Falcons last game and it was a big win and I think everyone looked passed the Meteors with us travelling to Caledonia Saturday for a big game.”

Niagara Falls snipers couldn’t find a way to beat Meteors netminder Shayne Battler for two periods and, as a result, the 18-year-old from Oshawa was the unanimous choice as the first star of the game.

Battler stood on his head in the Fort Erie net, stopping 50 of the Canucks’ 51 shots, as well as providing some offence.

He was credited with his team’s final goal in the loss, the possibly once-in-a-lifetime marker for the goaltender coming late in the third period after the Canucks pulled goaltender Adam Dentico for an extra attracker on a power play. A Niagara Falls player passed it back to the point, but the puck was mishandled at the blue line and the Canucks could only watch the puck travel down the ice and into the empty net.

Niagara Falls still leads Fort Erie in head-to-head play this season three wins to two.

Corvairs 6, Canucks 3

At Caledonia, the three-time defending Sutherland Cup champions scored four unanswered goals in the third period for a come-from-behind victory over Niagara Falls.

Quentin Maksimovich and Terry Mallette scored shorthanded goals, Adam Craievich, Eddie Schulz and Mike Baird even-strength markers and Brandon Lindberg into an empty net as Caledonia avenged a 5-4 loss to the Canucks in the last meeting of the Golden Horseshoe Conference rivals Dec. 9 in Niagara Falls.

Trevor Wright, with two goals; and Harrison Cottam replied for the Canucks who were outshot 38-25 and lost their third in a row to fall to 24-12-0-2 in league play.

Neither team was effective on the power play. Niagara Falls finished the game 0-for-6 with the man advantage; Caledonia, 0-for-2.

It was the 10th win in a row for the Corvairs, who improved their record to a conference- and league-leading 35-4-1-0.

Caledonia leads the season series versus the Canucks four wins to once.

-with files from Bernd Franke, Postmedia Network