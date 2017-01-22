“I’m proud of them.”

What a difference a year has made.

Last season heading into the stretch run to the playoffs, the London Knights and the Niagara IceDogs were both well above .500, on their way to a deep playoff runs and facing each other in the Ontario Hockey League final.

Fast forward to the second half of the 2016-17 season and it’s a different story for one of the teams. While the Knights are following up a Memorial Cup championship by reloading and have just taken over first place in the Western Conference, the IceDogs are rebuilding and fighting for the last playoff spot in the east.

They’re a young team on their way up, but on Sunday afternoon the speed at which head coach Dave Bell’s work in progress is progressing on the climb back to contention was no match for the likes of the win-now Knights.

After Machala Ondrej staked the visitors from St. Catharines to a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the weekend and sixth of the season, London scored the next eight goals in the matinee game, including two on the power play and two while playing shorthanded.

The Knights responded to Kirill Maksimov’s 10th goal of the campaign for Niagara with three markers to round out the scoring in the 11-2 loss.

Despite his team’s second loss on a western road trip that started Saturday night with a 2-1 setback to the Windsor Spitfires, Bell had nothing but praise for his players after the game in London.

“We went toe-to-toe with Windsor for three periods, we had chances to win that game,” he said. “That’s a Memorial Cup-bound team that’s full of 19- and 20-year-old stars in this league.”

Bell dismissed Sunday’s lopsided loss to the defending Canadian junior hockey champions as forgettable game, and one for which his young charges won’t be taken to task.

“I’ve got no issues with our guys,” he said. “I’m proud to coach them, and on Monday they will get a well-deserved day off.

“I can’t wait to work with them again on Tuesday.”

For the ’Dogs, facing the Knights, a daunting task at the best of times, was made more difficult with Matthew Philip, Oliver Castleman, Johnathon Schaefer and Justin Brack out of the lineup.

“That’s tough. We played a man under.”

Bell said the IceDogs didn’t use that as an excuse, however.

“The guys, they don’t care, they go out there and they play as hard as they can until the final buzzer,” said Bell, in his first season as the team’s bench boss.

“I’m proud of them.”

Rookie Colton Incze started the London game in net for Niagara after Stephen Dhillon, a third-year veteran, made 32 saves the night before in the loss to the Spitfires.

Though Incze surrendered 11 goals on 39 shots, he wasn’t replaced by Dhillon until there was little under 10 minutes remaining in the game and only after he was hurt after colliding with a London player in the Niagara crease.

Bell said the decision to let Incze stay between the pipes wasn’t based on the need to give Dhillon some rest.

“No, Colton is a competitor,” he said. “He didn’t want to come out. He’s a battler like the rest of them and he wanted to stay in there but, unfortunately, he got injured.

“It speaks to his character that he wanted to finish the job.”

London improved to 30-7-3-4 and took over top stop in the Western Ontario. While the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 32-11-2-1, have the same number of points, the Knights, with two games in hand, have a higher winning percentage.

Niagara was unable to gain ground on the North Bay Battalion in the battle for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

North Bay, which dropped a 6-3 decision to the Saginaw Spirit in other inter-conference action Sunday, has a 18-24-3-0 record for 39 points, while Niagara, also with 39 points, has played one more game than the Battalion and is 16-23-4-3 in league play.

The IceDogs wrap up January with two road games: Friday, 7 p.m., against the Kingston Frontenacs; Saturday, 2 p.m., versus the Ottawa 67’s.

Niagara’s next home game is Thursday, Feb. 2, when the Mississauga Steelheads visit St. Catharines for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Meridian Centre.

’Dog biscuits: Niagara defenceman William Lochead, who went on to play high school hockey at Ridley College after minor midget in his native London, was featured during the first intermission on the OHL broadcast from Budweiser Gardens in downtown London … Sunday’s game completes a home-and-home season series between the IceDogs and the Knights.

BFranke@postmedia.com