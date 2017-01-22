The Peace Bridge wasn't the only border in Fort Erie on Saturday night.

Instead of begin able to declare the end to a four-game losing streak, the Thorold Blackhawks once again were denied entry into the win column.

Thanks for Fort Erie Meteors goaltender Shayne Battler, they didn't find the back of the net either.

A night after stopping 50 shots – and scoring a goal – in a victory on the road over the Niagara Falls Canucks, Battler turned aside all 42 shots he faced backstopping the Meteors to a 3-0 victory over Thorold.

Battler's second shutout of the Greater Ontario Junior B Hockey League season lowered his goals-against average to 3.49, while increasing his save percentage to .902.

Rookie forward Daylon Groulx accounted for all of the scoring in the game with a hat trick for the Meteors. Though the 16-year-old Fort Erie native has only seen action in 21 games, he already has 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points.

Thorold finished 0-for-4 on the power play, and Fort Erie was 1-for-10 playing with a man advantage.

The Blackhawks served 48 minutes in penalties on 14 infractions; Fort Erie, 34 minutes on nine calls.

Fort Erie outshot the Blackhawks 48-42 to improve to 17-22-0-0 with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Thorold fell to 12-23-1-2 and trail the Meteors by seven points in the race to finish the season in sixth place in the Golden Horseshoe Conference, but the Blackhawks have a game in hand.

Next action for the Blackhawks is a home Thursday against the St. Catharines Falcons. Game time at Thorold Community Arena is 7:07 p.m.

Fort Erie visits Pelham for a 7:30 puck drop the following night.

Saturday night's other Golden Horseshoe Conference had the Ancaster Avalanche downing the visiting Buffalo Regals 15-1.

Caledonia defeated the Pelham Panthers 6-1 on the road Friday.

