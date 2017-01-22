Warm weather brings big icewine crowds

Although it is a festival featuring a wine dependent on the cold, ice sculptures and a general atmosphere of winter, organizers of the annual icewine festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake were thrilled with the warm, spring-like weather this weekend.

Janice Thomson, executive director of the festival, said turnout was higher than expected.

Thomson did not have official attendance figures immediately available, but said it is likely the festival broke its past attendance record on Saturday.

“I can tell you that we have completely run out of our pre-packages of wine glasses and we’re going to have work tonight to put new packages together,” she said Saturday. “It’s a good problem to have.”

Crowds packed the festival on Queen Street to sample local icewines and food. The day also featured flash mobs and a Dixeland jazz band.

Thomson said the wine vendors were reporting increases in attendance at their wineries, as people who sampled icewine wanted to visit respective wineries to make purchases.

In addition to the weather, Thomson credited changes to the logistics of the festival — including new entrance points on Queen Street — and a rebranding of the festival for Saturday’s turnout.

“We now call it the ‘original icewine festival,’” she said. “This is our 22nd year. There are other icewine events people can attend, but we are the first.”

Although the temperature rose to 7˚C Saturday, the festival’s traditional ice sculptures remained intact through the day.

Thomson said the sculptures were wrapped in plastic Friday evening after they were set up to protect them from rain.

“So we unwrapped them (Saturday) morning and they are holding up OK,” she said. “Of course, they are slowly melting. There is not much we can do about that. I am pretty sure they won’t be standing on Sunday, but at least we had them for a day.”