Teen suffers head injury in St. Catharines assault

Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in west St. Catharines Sunday night.

Niagara Regional Police just past 11 p.m. responded to an area near Powerview Avenue and Tunis Street.

The teen victim suffered an injury to his head and was transported to a local hospital. A short time later, police said, the level of injury was upgraded and he was transported to a Toronto hospital, where he was last reported as being in stable condition.

Police investigators have canvassed the area for video surveillance and carried out a canine unit search.

Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance that occurred Sunday between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of DSBN Academy at 130 Louth St.