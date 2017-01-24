Life

ADOPT A PET: ChouChou needs a new home

By Special to The Standard

ChouChou is available to be adopted. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week. 

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Pocus: domestic shorthair, female, four years old

Suki: domestic shorthair, female, four years old

Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Tabitha: domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Fester: domestic shorthair, male, seven years

Houston: domestic shorthair, male, two years old

ChouChou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½  years old

Dogs

Eduardo: Jack Russell terrier mix, male, 10 years old

Rosebud: Australian cattle dog/ Mastiff mix, female, six years

Other

Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sisters, guinea pigs, two years old (must be adopted together)

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.  

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.  

Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate

 

 



