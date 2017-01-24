Falls council approves $300K tourism request

Niagara Falls city council approved $300,000 in matching funds towards a Niagara Falls Tourism marketing campaign.

The $300,000 will come from the municipality’s casino-hosting reserve fund and help to promote activities to attract more visitors to the city.

Council contributed $250,000 towards the program in 2016.

Councillors Wayne Thomson and Vince Kerrio, who both work in the tourism industry, declared conflicts of interest and did not take part in the discussion or vote.

Councillors Carolynn Ioannoni and Kim Craitor opposed Niagara Falls Tourism’s request.

Craitor argued the organization should be funded exclusively by the industry, such as through the destination marketing fee hotels and many tourism-related businesses charge in Niagara Falls.

Craitor’s motion to deny Niagara Falls Tourism’s request was defeated. Only Ioannoni backed Craitor’s effort. Coun. Joyce Morocco was not in attendance.

Craitor said he heard from residents who believe the city should get out of funding tourism.

“Let the industry support Niagara Falls Tourism. You have a way of doing it,” he said.

Ioannoni opposed the $300,000 request, indicating the city already provided $360,000 to the organization as a fee-for-service in 2016, and is also being recommended by staff this year through the city budget process.

“We’re hearing from the public and our residents ... do not spend my money this way,” she said.

Jon Jackson, executive director for Niagara Falls Tourism, said the agency was able to leverage the city’s 2016 investment by securing almost $500,000 in partner investment.

Jackson said this year, Destination Canada, Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership, Tourism Region of Niagara and Niagara Falls Tourism will invest almost $600,000 in their marketing campaigns.

He said last year, the city partnered with Niagara Falls Tourism and its supporting agencies to create a destination marketing campaign that ran from May to August.

The campaign was 100 per cent digital.

“We identified target segments that have high propensity to visit Niagara Falls. We were able to hyper-target our advertising,” said Jackson.

“Our focus was to convert traffic to our booking engine or to generate direct bookings directly to our members through banner ads or member links.”

Jackson provided council with an overview of the organization’s five-year strategic plan Tuesday evening.

He said it’s the agency’s mission to help Niagara Falls become the No. 1 international tourism destination in Canada by 2022.

Currently the city is No. 4 behind cities such as Toronto and Vancouver.

Jackson said by 2022, tourism will have a $3-billion economic impact on Niagara Falls, up from $2.2 billion currently.

He said in five years, the goal is to attract 20-million people a year to Niagara Falls, up from the 14 million who currently visit the Honeymoon Capital.

Jackson said by 2022, the city could see 125 new tourism businesses, with 3,200 new tourism jobs.

Coun. Mike Strange said tourism is enjoying some “exciting times” and the city should capitalize on that.

“Niagara Falls is tourism and tourism is Niagara Falls,” he said.

Meanwhile, a motion introduced by Coun. Wayne Campbell calling on Mayor Jim Diodati to meet with tourism stakeholders and discuss the possibility of eliminating the controversial destination marketing fee for people living in Niagara Falls was approved.

In Ontario, Destination Marketing Programs are voluntary, industry-led initiatives that have existed in several destinations at different times since 2004.

The Ontario Ministry of Tourism gave tourist destinations permission to generate extra revenue by placing an extra charge — generally three per cent, but sometimes as much as 10 per cent — on hotel and restaurant bills.

Businesses were encouraged to be transparent about the fee and forward the revenue to a non-profit organization that would spend it on tourism promotion and development.

But in Niagara Falls, there is no single organization responsible for collecting or dispersing the money.

The amount of revenue generated each year within the industry is not known, either, because each individual establishment collects the money itself and disperses it as it sees fit.

It cannot be presented as a tax, and hotels should have “clear notice” of the fee so visitors are not surprised with their bill, according to the province.

