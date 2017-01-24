Secrets and Shamrocks at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Dry, by Jane Harper

Australian federal agent Aaron Falk returns to his small drought-stricken hometown for the funeral of a childhood friend. As he reluctantly investigates Luke’s death, long-buried mysteries resurface, as do the lies that have haunted both Aaron and the town for decades.

The Fire by Night, by Tersa Messineo

Two young women, devoted friends from nursing school, struggle to survive in far-flung theatres of war — Jo McMahon in a makeshift European field hospital and Kay Elliott, trapped in a Japanese PoW camp in Manila.

The Marriage Lie, by Kimberly Belle

The death of her beloved husband in an airplane crash leaves Iris not only grief stricken but confused. Will had lied to her about his destination, so what other lies had he told her? Her desperate search for answers to her questions will leave her shocked to her very core.

Secrets and Shamrocks, by Phyllis Gobbell

Architect Jordan Mayfair and her travel-writing uncle arrive at their B & B in County Tipperary as their hosts are in the midst of a search for a missing toddler. Jordan is drawn into the secrets harboured by both locals and guests, and her discovery of a priest’s hole in an old cottage leads both of them into deep peril.

Transit, by Rachel Cusk

When a writer moves to London as a newly single parent, the process of upheaval becomes the catalyst for her questioning of vulnerability and power and her struggle to reattach herself to life.

Non-fiction

The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars, by Dava Sobel

Starting as calculators, the female relatives of the resident astronomers soon rose to prominence in their own right, paving the way for women astronomers.

The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City: Spectacle and Assassination at the 1901 World’s Fair, by Margaret Creighton

Our neighbours across the border in Buffalo created a dazzling display for the 1901 World’s Fair, but the magnificence was marred by tragedy and scandal.

The African Svelte: Ingenious Misspellings that Make Surprising Sense, by Daniel Menaker

African svelte, a feta com plea, Aztech ruins and dairy air are just a few of the amusing misspellings that Menaker delights us with in this book.

Entanglement: The Secret Lives of Hair, by Emma Tarlo

Our relationship with hair is complex and filled with relics of the past and cultural norms. Author Tarlo attempts to unwind this complicated subject.

The Krampus and the Old Dark Christmas: Roots and Rebirth of the Folkloric Devil, by Al Ridenour

The Krampus perpetuated by today’s American cinema is not entirely the original Krampus of Austria and Germany. Immerse yourself in the traditions and folklore that gave birth to the old tale.