The Niagara Falls Canucks have one eye on the rear-view mirror as they look ahead to Friday night’s home against the Ancaster Avalanche.

With Ancaster having three games in hand, and with only five points separating the two teams in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference standings, the Canucks won’t spend too much time savouring Tuesday night’s 5-3 victory over the St. Catharines Falcons at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

“It’s s very important game in the standings,” head coach Frank Pietrangelo said of the game against Ancaster. “They are the team that’s chasing us, and we want to secure that third spot.”

Ted Davis, Harrison Cottam, Ryan Mooney, Justin Kyle, with the Canucks playing shorthanded; and Owen Green, on the power play; each scored a goal as Niagara Falls slammed the brakes on a two-game losing skid and improved to 4-2 in head-to-head play against St. Catharines.

Niagara Falls couldn’t afford to bring anything but its A game on the ride north on the QEW, especially after suffering setbacks to the Fort Erie Meteors, 4-1; and Caledonia Corvairs, 6-3; on the weekend.

“It definitely was important for us to have a solid game after a tough weekend.”

Pietrangelo said the Canucks know they will be in for a “tough game” when they see the Falcons on the schedule.

“They are one of the top teams in Ontario and rarely lose on their home ice,” he said. “Having said that, we have now won two of the games at The Jack this year.”

In the Avalanche, Niagara Falls will be facing yet another opponent with a winning record well above .500, but Pietrangelo wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’ve had a tough stretch of games – playing Caledonia, St. Catharines and now Ancaster – but to be honest with you, I think these are the types of games that bring the best out of our team.”

“We look forward to these games.”

Tanner Ferreira and Owen Green, both on the power play; and Zach Main scored for the Falcons who were outshot 30-29.

Niagara Falls went 1-for-7 on the power play; St. Catharines, 2-for-8.

The Falcons visit the Thorold Blackhawks for a 7:07 puck drop tonight. St. Catharines leads the season series four wins to none.

Blackhawks 4, Regals 3

At Buffalo, Dylan Latty scored on the power play and Zach Ribau, Ryan Smith and Kyle Kozielski with their playing at even strength as Thorold edged the Regals.

Brenden Bouvier, Phil Barilla and Michael Olszewski replied for Buffalo which lost its fourth game in as many starts to the Blackhawks this season.

It was the sixth loss in a row for Buffalo, which was outshot 58-52 and finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play. Thorold went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Assistant general manager Peter Gallardi was behind the Blackhawks bench filling in for the team’s head coach. Bryan Kelly was suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) following an altercation with referees in a road game Saturday night at Fort Erie.

Co-owner Tony Gigliotti said the team expects to hear from the OHA “in the next day or two” on the length of the suspension.

Messages left with the OHA were not returned at press time.

Caledonia Corvairs

Record: 35-4-1-0, first in Golden Horseshoe Conference

Streak: 10 wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: goals for, 253, 1st; goals against, 81, 1st

Special teams: power play, 22.07%, third; penalty killing, 85.42, third

Top scorers: Brandon Lindberg, 36 goals, 30 assists, 49 points; Adam Craievich, 32, 32, 64; Zachary Cole, 12, 37, 49

Goaltending: Daniel Chenard, 19 wins, 2 losses, 1 tie, 6 shutouts, 1.78 goals-against average, ,924 save percentage

Upcoming: Saturday, home to Buffalo; Sunday, at Welland

Last week: win, Niagara Falls 6-3; win, Pelham 6-1

St. Catharines Falcons

Record: 30-7-0-3, second

Streak: one loss

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 205, second; GA, 90, second

Special teams: PP, 23.94%, first; PK, 88.83, first

Top scorers: Lucas Smilsky, 31, 41, 72; Zach Main, 21, 46, 67; Tanner Ferreira, 18, 34, 52

Goaltending: Owen Savory, 22-10, 4 shu, 2.15 GAA, .924 sv%

Upcoming: Tonight, at Thorold; Friday, home to Buffalo; Tuesday, at St. Catharines

Last week: loss, Niagara Falls 5-3; win, Welland 81

Niagara Falls Canucks

Record: 25-12-04, third

Streak: one win

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 193, third; GA, 110, third

Special teams: PP, 22.5%, second; PK, 87.65%, second

Top scorers: Harrison Cottam, 25, 30, 55; Frank Pucci, 16, 35, 51; Phillip Chadder, 17, 23, 40

Goaltending: Adam Dentico, 10-12, 3 shu, 2.94 GAA, .895 sv%; Zach Moore, 15-4, 2 shu, 2.26 GAA, .918 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, home to Ancaster; Friday, Feb. 3, home to Caledonia

Last week: win, St. Catharines 5-3; loss, Caledonia 6-3; loss, Fort Erie 4-1

Ancaster Avalanche

Record: 23-12-0-4, fourth

Streak: seven wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 169, fourth; GA, 110, fourth

Special teams: PP, 15.47%, seventh; PK, 81.77%, sixth

Top scorers: Zach Bramwell, 23, 28, 51; Owen Burnell, 13, 23, 36; Graydon James, 18, 17, 35

Goaltending: Justin Vertesi, 15-10, 3 shu, 2.71 GAA, .904 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, to Niagara Falls; Saturday, home to Pelham; Tuesday, at Buffalo

Last week: win, Buffalo 15-1; win, Thorold 5-1

Welland Junior Canadians

Record: 19-19-0-2, fifth

Streak: one win

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 148, fifth; GA, 110, fifth

Special teams: PP, 19.59%, fifth; PK, 79.72%, eighth

Top scorers: Ryan Miotto, 24, 38, 62; Matt Martin, 22, 23, 45; Patrick Desjardins, 15, 25, 40

Goaltending: Brandon McCorriston, 13-11, 2 shu, 3.16 GAA, .918 sv%; Blair Coffin, 5-8, 2 shu, 3.61 GAA, .907 sv

Upcoming: Saturday, at Fort Erie; Sunday, home to Caledonia

Last week: win, Pelham 4-2; loss, St. Catharines 8-1

Fort Erie Meteors

Record: 17-22, sixth

Streak: two wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 122, seventh; GA, 148, seventh

Special teams: PP, 18.92%, sixth; PK, 83.56, fourth

Top scorers: Andrew Somerville, 7, 39, 46; Danny Katic, 17, 23, 40; Bryan Zurowski, 15, 20, 35

Goaltending: Shayne Battler, 14-14, 2 shu, 3.49 GAA, .902 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, at Pelham; Saturday, home to Welland

Last week: win, Thorold 3-0; win, Niagara Falls 4-1

Thorold Blackhawks

Record: 13-23-1-2, seventh

Streak: one win

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 129, sixth; GA, 143, sixth

Special teams: PP, 19.67%, fourth; PK, 82.89, fifth

Pelham Panthers

Record: 9-26-0-4, eighth

Streak: four losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 92, eighth; GA, 176, sixth

Special teams: PP, 7.43%, eighth; PK, 81.73, seventh

Top scorers: Kurt Villani, 5, 22, 27; Mathiau Young, 12, 11, 23; Orion Hexamer, 9, 7, 16

Goaltending: Dillon Lamarche, 5-19, 1 shu, 4.05 GAA, .900 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, home to Fort Erie; Saturday, at Ancaster; Tuesday, home to St. Catharines

Last week: win, Thorold 3-0; win, Niagara Falls 4-1

Buffalo Regals

Record: 1-39, ninth

Streak: six losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 45, ninth; GA, 395, ninth

Special teams: PP, 5.24%, ninth; PK, 69.67, ninth

Top scorers: Jacob Watkins, 6, 4, 10; Benjamin Lindberg, 1, 9, 10; Brenden Bouvier, 2, 7, 9

Goaltending: Tyler Shotwell, 1-11, 0 shu, 9.53 GAA, .841 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, at St. Catharines; Saturday, at Caledonia; Tuesday, home to Buffalo

Last week: loss, Thorold 4-3; loss, Ancaster, 15-1; loss, Welland, 6-3