Don't suffer in silence, says Brock prof

Something was wrong. It was often just on the periphery. A sense that something was off-kilter, like looking at a reflection in a slightly warped mirror.

A decade ago Shannon Kerwin’s father, Michael Hamm, was changing. And it was sometimes difficult to put a finger on exactly how.

“Sometimes my boyfriend, now my husband, would talk to him on the phone and say to me that something really wasn’t right with my dad,” said Kerwin, an assistant professor of sports management at Brock University.

“It was like he was checking out mentally, and even physically.”

Hamm suffered from depression.

Kerwin said her father sought medical help, but the medications he was prescribed weren’t helping. Hamm had been to a counsellor, but that person wasn’t the right fit for him. He was aware of what depression was doing to him, and was frustrated with an inability to get control of it.

Kerwin said Hamm was a great father and “always the life of the party,” but depression had robbed him of his energy.

Still, he didn’t complain, she said. He was, in her words, wearing a mask that hid his inner turmoil. He suffered in silence, never talking about the extent of his pain.

Hamm took his own life 10 years ago, leaving his daughter feeling like she had failed her father.

“You have to remember that 10 years ago the attention that mental health gets wasn’t like it is now. Bell Let’s Talk wasn’t even on any radar,” she said Wednesday.

“That is why I am grateful for Bell Let’s Talk, because it makes me feel like I can give back and serve my father in a way.”

Wednesday was Bell Let’s Talk Day, an annual social media campaign that aims to lift the stigma surrounding mental health issues by encouraging people to talk about them. It also raises money for mental health initiatives in Canada by donating five cents for every time the hashtag #BellLetsTalk is used.

At at press time, there were more than 80 million Bell Let’s Talk social media interactions.

At Brock, students took Bell Let’s Talk to heart, erecting a wall in the campus pub covered in word balloons with messages about mental health and encouraging people who suffer to seek help.

“Bell Let’s Talk because no one deserves to feel alone,” reads one message.

“It’s OK to not be OK.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own mind.”

“Mental health is just as important as physical.”

Kerwin said her father’s death left her struggling with her own mental health.

“I was doing my PhD at Western (University) and because of some very, very good friends, I saw a counsellor on campus,” she said. “I saw a counsellor through all four years I was there.”

Living with the loss is still difficult, Kerwin said, but she has learned to cope.

She said she uses the focus Bell Let’s Talk Day brings to mental health issues to tell people who are dealing depression like her father did that they need not suffer in silence.

“I want people to realize there is help. They don’t have to wear their masks. They can take their masks off and talk about it and find the help they need,” she said.