Thorold woman guilty of animal cruelty charge

A Thorold woman pleaded guilty to permitting an animal to be in distress in a St. Catharines courtroom Wednesday.

Julie Sauder was sentenced to pay $200 restitution to the Lincoln County Humane Society over 15 months and given a five-year prohibition from owning animals, except for the service dog she currently owns. A second charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Lincoln County Humane Society in 2015 when the agency received a complaint describing a male orange tabby cat that was missing its leg and not receiving veterinary care. The cat was turned over to the humane society.

Cloud had suffered from the wound for some months. The humane society provided veterinary care for the cat and followed the veterinarian’s advice to have the cat’s leg amputated.

Trooper, as he is now known, recovered remarkably well from surgery and has been adopted to a home in Grimsby.

“Allowing a pet to suffer is unacceptable, and we remind pet owners to always provide proper care for their pets,” said Kevin Strooband, executive director of the Lincoln County Humane Society. “We also encourage them to call the LCHS, or their local SPCA, if they require any assistance.”

bsawchuk@postmedia.com