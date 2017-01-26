Grants driving Fort Erie development surge

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

There is a major surge in residential development around Greater Fort Erie and last week Mayor Wayne Redekop participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially unveil four new apartments on Jarvis Street.

Owned by Chinese investors, the second floor units have been renovated and updated.

Redekop said the new businesses that have sprouted up in the Bridgeburg area are a testament to the faith investors, both from afar and in town, have faith that the area can be revitalized.

“It shows they have confidence in this area and council is very supportive of that,” said Redekop.

In 2016, the Town of Fort Erie set a record with new homes and apartments being approved – doubling the amount of residential construction permits issued in a typical year.

The mayor says this can be partially attributed to the municipality’s efforts in creating different types of residential units, a wider variety for buyers. “What we’ve been doing is looking for ways to continuously provide a greater mix of housing,” said Redekop.

The owner of the apartments, Dang Xie, says she spent about $300,000 on the four apartments.

She also owns the unit that houses the Niagara District Catholic School Board’s St. John South Adult Learning Centre.

In 2014, the Town of Fort Erie initiated its Community Improvement Plan program, rolling out a financial incentive effort in various parts of town.

The Bridgeburg, Ridgeway and Stevensville areas have all seen the program benefit local businesses and property owners with improvements and the process is currently being worked on for Bridgeburg North, the area recently included in the urban boundary and nearby the proposed Fort Erie Hills subdivision.

A plan for the south end is expected to be finished later this year.

A secondary plan and CIP for Crystal Beach will follow, a schedule set through a decision made by council.

Redekop also said parking issues are being addressed throughout town where residential units exist above commercial locations.

“It should encourage some further residential development over top of commercial buildings in downtown areas,” he said.

Carmine Guadagno, a realtor who arranged last week’s event at 58 Jarvis St., says now is a great time to be in the real estate business and that the local market doesn’t appear to be cooling down soon – with so many people moving to Niagara and Fort Erie from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.

“People come down because they see the value and of course the proximity to the border and the QEW makes it an easy place to commute from,” he said.

“When you put a house on the market here – it’s gone,” he added.

At the opposite end of Greater Fort Erie, the Crystal Beach area is also bustling with residential activity – a message conveyed by local realtor and business owner Phil Smith at Monday night’s regular council meeting.

He addressed council on the subject of the local CIP plans and the need for one in Crystal Beach, sooner than what is scheduled.

Smith is the owner of 10 businesses in the area of Erie and Derby Roads, that altogether employ more than 35 people. There are also eight loft-style apartments mixed into the neighbourhood, in former commercial buildings he has had renovated.

In response to a question raised by Ward 5 Coun. Don Lubberts on Monday night, Smith estimated he has invested in excess of $2 million in the community.

Supportive of growth and success in other parts of town, Smith says he and other investors in Crystal Beach are looking for an equal piece of the pie, which would require the completion of a secondary plan for Crystal Beach before their properties are eligible for the thousands of dollars being made available elsewhere.

“We’re merely looking for a level playing field,” he said to council.

“We’re able and ready to improve our community – but we need your help. The timing couldn’t be better,” he added.

The Town’s director of planning and community development Rick Brady said he will be preparing a report for council within the next month, recommending that the Crystal Beach area’s secondary plan and CIP are prioritized over Bridgeburg North.

“Clearly, there’s a lot of interest in Crystal Beach from the business community,” said Brady.

“They’re doing a great job and it’s not fair that they don’t have the same support mechanisms as the other downtowns,” he added.

Three programs have been created that will offer matching grants (up to set limits) for improvements such as facade improvement, commercial signage and residential creation and intensification.

The Town is leveraging the available funding by tapping into the regional government’s Smarter Niagara Incentive Programs that provide percentage matching on the programs approved by council.

All properties must be within a defined boundary and must also be zoned for core mixed use or commercial uses, says the municipality.

The financial incentives are delivered in the form of a one-time grant once the project has been completed and all agreed-upon terms and conditions have been met.

Since its inception, a total of 28 agreements have been struck with property owners and $302,000 worth of improvements have been given the green light. The total is split between the Town and the Region.

To date, $182,000 has been paid out for completed projects with $120,000 remaining for projects already underway or slated to begin.

Bridgeburg has accounted for $165,000 in 17 projects while Ridgeway has seen 11 projects accounting for $137,000.