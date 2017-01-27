FAITH MATTERS: Losing the ‘Two Solitudes’

As a write this, many across the globe are recognizing an important day on the church calendar: The Conversion of St. Paul. It’s a day that my faith tradition doesn’t usually mark in a special way, but this year, the day seems to have more resonance. More on that in a moment.

The conversion of Saul, as he was known prior to his conversion, into Paul is one of the great stories of the Bible. Saul was a Jew among Jews, educated by the most honoured rabbi of the first century. Saul said of himself that he was just as zealous for God as any other high-ranking Jewish leader of the day.

That zeal lead Saul to persecute the early followers of Jesus. He was not only instrumental in arresting and jailing both male and female Christ followers, but again, by his own admission, he persecuted some of the first Christians even to the point of death.

In fact, Saul was on his way to Damascus to haul Christ followers back to Jerusalem for punishment, when something astonishing happened.

Jesus Christ interrupted Saul’s plans and changed his life.

Saul finds himself lying in the dust of the Damascus Road in the presence of God. What happens next continues to reverberate through history, resonating so clearly on days like these.

After ascertaining who was speaking to him, Saul has just one question: What shall I do, Lord?

What shall I do?

I’m hard pressed to think of more politically and socially divisive days as these. South of the border and across the pond, the split between right and left has become so rigid that it is swallowing up the vast majority of people – the moderates: those who are more centrist, those who can see the value of some policies from both liberal and conservative perspectives.

Here at home, that trend is also gaining traction. We are fast losing the “Two Solitudes” nature of our country and fracturing into a multitude of solitudes, each with its own agenda and perspective.

Our response to these quickly shifting realities is not to withdraw into the solitude of our comfort zone, but to respond in the same way as Paul, asking what do I do, Lord?

And we can find answers to our situation in the story of the conversion. First, we step into the uncertainty of our days in obedience and allegiance to Jesus Christ. Saul became Paul when he heard the voice of the Lord and he committed to following Christ. We navigate these challenging days most successfully when we do so in obedience to God. But the story of Paul’s conversion also offers us another tool for uncertain days. The first thing Paul is instructed to do is to form a community. He is told to go to Damascus and find another Christ-follower. It’s noteworthy that the person to whom Paul was sent differed in his understanding of faith in a very marked way from Paul, yet in obedience they served together, and from that first meeting, a foundation was laid that changed the world.

Will we change the world as well? Maybe. Maybe not, but the conversion of Paul reminds us that when big changes are needed, they often start with the smallest of communities, and in the smallest of ways.

They often start with just one person being willing to change.

