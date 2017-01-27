The memory of an E.L. Crossley Secondary School student who died last August will be honoured this spring when a rowing shell is christened in her honour.

Emily Brettell, a beloved member of one of the top high school rowing programs in Canada, died suddenly due to an unknown heart condition. She was 17.

Brettell was going on to Grade 12 and begin her fourth season of rowing at the high school level.

“The team was devastated at the loss but has vowed to keep rowing in Emily’s honour and make ‘no excuses,’ just as Emily always did,” said Darcy Usborne, a coach with the 12-time national champions.

Fundraising for the approximately $27,000 needed to buy the coxed four that will bear Brettell’s name began in December when hundreds of people attended a benefit hockey game at Welland Arena.

Ongoing efforts to reach the target continue next Saturday, with all proceeds from the rowing team’s 21st annual pasta dinner going toward purchasing the shell.

CC’s Dugout, an Italian restaurant in Welland, is preparing a dinner that will be served in the gymasium at the Pelham high school at 5 p.m. CC’s owner Domenic Aiello’s daughter Lauren went to the University of Central Florida on a rowing scholarship after graduating from Crossley.

In addition to a penny sale and key raffle, there is a silent auction with prizes including Maple Leafs and Sabres tickets, as well as golf and wine-tasting packages.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased in advance from a rowing team member, from the guidance office at the school or at the door on the day of the dinner.

Brettell competed for the South Niagara Rowing Club during the summer and fall seasons. The Welland-based club is honouring her memory by creating an award that will be presented annually to the hardest-working athletes.

Kerry Brettell told Postmedia Network after last month’s hockey game her daughter would be happy knowing that an award will be presented in her memory that exemplifies the ideals she believed in. Knowing that she did her best often meant more to Emily than finishing first, her mother said.

Each year the Crossley rowing team has six to seven coaches and upwards of 60 athletes in Grades 9 to 12.

The pasta dinner is the team’s main fundraiser, typically raising $5,000 to $7,000 annually.

BFranke@postmedia.com