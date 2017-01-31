With Washington and China bickering into diplomatic chill, the Justin Trudeau government is angling to be viewed in Beijing as a friendly face alongside a hostile, nationalistic Donald Trump.

Given Trump’s vow to tear up NAFTA and rewrite it in America’s favour, no doubt meaning new tariffs on Canadian goods and services, Ottawa is apparently looking to offset the hit by accessing new Chinese markets and removing the restrictions of Chinese state investment in Canada.

But any move to initiate free trade talks with China has serious geopolitical implications. For instance, by further integrating into Canada’s economy, China gains influence in a nation on the U.S. border.

Meantime, John McCallum’s recent appointment as Canada’s ambassador in Beijing suggests Ottawa is serious about upgrading relations. China regards McCallum as “a friend,” and knows he is a former senior minister with a direct line to the Prime Minister’s Office, so he’ll be accorded high-level access by Beijing.

With global political axes in flux, it’s a good time for Canada to assess where we have been with China, and what future Canada-China relations should look like. But Ottawa needs to keep eyes wide open as it considers the costs and benefits of greater economic dependence on China.

In the early years of Canada-China relations, led by Pierre Trudeau, many Canadians sympathized with Mao Zedong, who was seen as achieving social justice and cultural revolution on Chinese terms. But after Mao’s death in 1976, perspectives changed. The “Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution Campaign” became “10 years of disaster,” and Canadian public opinion began favouring China’s transit to a more democratic path. Hundreds of millions of dollars from the Canadian International Development Agency went to train Chinese judges in rule of law, align China with universal norms of human rights, and bring its laws and practices into compliance with the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Today it is clear that none of it led anywhere, and repression continues unabated. But in those days, the English-speaking, tennis-partner Chinese government “friends” of senior western diplomats urged us to be patient, stay the course — and keep the cash coming. Their “old comrades” just needed time to adjust to China’s moving away from Leninism, but change was coming. Political reform was always just over the horizon, and Canada’s support during the transition would be rewarded.

In telexes back to their governments, diplomats characterized these “friends” as “progressive agents of change,” but in retrospect they were simply agents of the Communist Party Central Committee, mandated to cultivate “useful idiots” who would facilitate Beijing’s interests to foreign countries. We were flimflammed into hearing what we wanted to hear. The spectre of riches for businesses friendly to Beijing led us to forgive China’s unfair trade practices, human rights abuses and support for dictators in Asia, Africa and South America.

Things changed in 2012 when Xi Jinping came to power as a vigorous strongman, forcefully repudiating any notions that China would liberalize. The Cultural Revolution was no longer called “10 years of disaster,” for the party has always done the right thing in the context of the times. Discussion of “universal values,” “Western bourgeois democracy,” “freedom of expression,” “independent judiciary” and so on — in print, online, in universities or party think tanks — became verboten.

Today, Xi Jinping’s regime is militarily aggressive and much more demanding of nations where China has established economic leverage through strategic trade and investment agreements.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s clashes with a Trump administration bring new clarity to the incompatibilities between the political systems of Beijing and the West.

More China in the Canadian economy appears to be Canada’s future as the U.S. lapses into protectionism. In trying to negotiate a free trade with China, a key issue for Canada will be, do we have to negotiate away our commitment to Canadian liberal and democratic values to get the deal?

— Charles Burton is an associate professor of political science at Brock University, and formerly served as a counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing.