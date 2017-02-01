St. Catharines Falcons head coach Chris Johnstone wants players on the junior B hockey team to have selective memories.

While the veteran bench boss wants them to always remember systems and, above else, to work hard every shift, he wants to forget they have an on/off switch.

“We want to get rid of that on/off switch,” Johnstone said prior to a Tuesday night game in Pelham, where the Falcons blanked the host Panthers 11-0.

He stressed heading into the playoffs that players need to always have that switch on in order to play the “Falcons way.”

“There are certain ways we require our players to play,” Johnstone said. “They know the systems, they know what we want to do every night.”

He knows from experience, at both ends of the final score, what can happen when teams focus only on an opponent’s record and not what they need to do to execute their game plan. Second-place St. Catharines, he said, couldn’t afford to look past head coach Scott Barnes’ eighth-place Panthers, despite leading them by 47 points in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference standings with 10 games remaining in league play.

“Barnes has done a nice job. They work hard, especially on their home ice,” Johnstone said. “If you come here and don’t do the right things, they can get you.”

“You’ve got to make sure you do enough of the right things.”

Leaving their A game on the bus was not a problem for the Falcons when they renewed their rivalry against Pelham. Noah Perlic, with a hat trick; Brandon Skubel, two goals; Romeo D’Intino, Greg DiTomaso, Tanner Ferreira, Jake Lloyd, Zack Main, Jacob Reeves and Jack Webb provided the offence, and Owen Savory, with a 23-save performance for his fifth shutout of the season; provided the offence as St. Catharines won its third straight.

The Falcons improved their record to 33-7-0-3 in league play and to 5-0 versus the Panthers this season.

St. Catharines outshot Pelham 44-23 and didn’t have any power-play opportunities. The Panthers, 9-29-0-4; finished the game 0-for-5 with a man advantage as they lost their seventh in a row.

Only six points separate the Falcons from the Caledonia Corvairs, 37-4-1-0; for first place in the nine-team conference, but Johnstone is conceding the pennant to the three-time defending Sutherland Cup champions who have a game in hand.

“Mathematically, we’re still alive, but there’s not enough real estate to make up the difference,” he said with a chuckle.

St. Catharines was the model of consistency — “A real, cohesive unit,” Johnstone said — before the holiday break reeling off 10 straight victories, but have had some difficulty getting back into that groove.

“I think we struggled a get a little bit of that mojo back since we got back from the break.”

Injuries hurt the cohesiveness, as did players adjusting to new linemates.

With the playoffs and a likely first-round matchup with the Thorold Blackhawks in sight, the Falcons have been “mixing it up” juggling line combinations.

“We need to find that right recipe heading into the playoffs,” Johnstone said.

Toward that end, Lucas Smilsky and Zach Main, one-two in scoring, have been separated in hopes of spreading around the offensive wealth.

“We’re trying to find players to gel with them,” Johnstone said. “We just thought we had too many eggs in one basket.”

A home game Friday against the Fort Erie Meteors is the only action on the Falcons’ schedule for the upcoming week. Puck drop at Jack Gatecliff Arena is set for for 7 p.m.

Caledonia Corvairs

Record: 37-4-1-0, first in Golden Horseshoe Conference

Streak: 12 wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: goals for, 288, 1st; goals against, 84, 1st

Special teams: power play, 21.82%, third; penalty killing, 85.71, third

Top scorers: Brandon Lindberg, 35 goals, 56 assists, 91 points; Adam Craievich, 37, 36, 73; Zachary Cole, 14, 41, 55

Goaltending: Daniel Chenard, 20 wins, 2 losses, 1 tie, 7 shutouts, 1.70 goals-against average, .925 save percentage

Upcoming: Friday, at Niagara Falls; Saturday, home to Ancaster

Last Week: win, Welland 7-3, win, Buffalo, 28-0

St. Catharines Falcons

Record: 33-7-0-3, second

Streak: three wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 245, second; GA, 92, second

Special teams: PP, 25.13%, first; PK, 89.14, first

Top scorers: Lucas Smilsky, 33, 49, 82; Zach Main, 25, 53, 78; Tanner Ferreira, 23, 40, 63

Goaltending: Owen Savory, 24-10, 5 shu, 2.05 GAA, .926 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, home to Fort Erie; Friday, Feb. 10, home to Pelham

Last week: win, Pelham 11-0; win, Buffalo 22-1

Niagara Falls Canucks

Record: 26-12-0-4, third

Streak: two wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 196, third; GA, 112, third

Special teams: PP, 22.41%, second; PK, 87.21%, second

Top scorers: Harrison Cottam, 25, 30, 55; Frank Pucci, 17, 36, 53; Andrew Barbeau, 6, 37, 43

Goaltending: Adam Dentico, 10-12, 3 shu, 2.94 GAA, .895 sv%; Zach Moore, 16-4, 2 shu, 2.24 GAA, .918 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, home to Caledonia; Tuesday, at Buffalo

Last week: win, Ancaster 3-2 (2OT)

Ancaster Avalanche

Record: 25-12-0-4, fourth

Streak: one loss

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 193, fourth; GA, 123, fourth

Special teams: PP, 17.19%, seventh; PK, 82.71%, sixth

Top scorers: Zach Bramwell, 26, 30, 56; Owen Burnell, 18, 26, 44; Graydon James, 20, 20, 40

Goaltending: Justin Vertesi, 17-10, 3 shu, 2.61 GAA, .907 sv%

Upcoming: Saturday, home to Caledonia; Sunday, at Welland

Last week: win, Buffalo 11-2; win, Pelham 11-2; loss, Niagara Falls 3-2 (2OT)

Welland Junior Canadians

Record: 19-21-0-2, fifth

Streak: two losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 154, fifth; GA, 154, sixth

Special teams: PP, 19.44, fifth; PK, 80.37%, eighth

Top scorers: Ryan Miotto, 24, 39, 63; Matt Martin, 23, 24, 47; Patrick Desjardins, 15, 26, 41

Goaltending: Brandon McCorriston, 13-12, 2 shu, 3.27 GAA, .916 sv%; Blair Coffin, 5-9, 2 shu, 3.89 GAA, .904 sv%

Upcoming: tonight, at Thorold; Sunday, home to Ancaster

Last week: loss, Caledonia 7-3; loss, Fort Erie, 7-3

Fort Erie Meteors

Record: 19-22, sixth

Streak: four wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 134, seventh; GA, 155, seventh

Special teams: PP, 18.03%, sixth; PK, 84.26, fourth

Top scorers: Andrew Somerville, 8, 39, 47; Danny Katic, 17, 26, 43; Bryan Zurowski, 16, 21, 37

Goaltending: Shayne Battler, 15-14, 2 shu, 3.47 GAA, .901 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, at St. Catharines; Saturday, home to Pelham

Last week: win, Welland 7-3; win, Thorold 5-4

Thorold Blackhawks

Record: 13-24-1-2, seventh

Streak: one loss

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 130, sixth; GA, 150, fifth

Special teams: PP, 19.79%, fourth; PK, 82.98, fifth

Top scorers: Ryan Smith, 9-27-36; Matt Holmes, 13, 15, 28; Aaron Nunes, 7, 12, 19

Goaltending: Kirk Fraser, 5-11-1, 1 shu, 3.29 GAA, .906 sv%

Upcoming: tonight, home to Welland; Friday, at Pelham

Last week: loss, St. Catharines 7-1

Pelham Panthers

Record: 9-29-0-4, eighth

Streak: seven losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 97, eighth; GA, 203, eighth

Special teams: PP, 6.91%, eighth; PK, 81.75, seventh

Top scorers: Kurt Villani, 5, 23, 28; Mathiau Young, 12, 12, 24; Orion Hexamer, 9, 8, 17

Goaltending: Dillon Lamarche, 5-20, 1 shu, 4.27 GAA, .895 sv%

Upcoming: Friday, home to Thorold; Saturday, at Fort Erie

Last week: loss, St. Catharines 11-0; loss, Ancaster 11-1; loss, Fort Erie 5-4

Buffalo Regals

Record: 1-42, ninth

Streak: nine losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 48, ninth; GA, 456, ninth

Special teams: PP, 4.83%, ninth; PK, 67.86%, ninth

Top scorers: Jacob Watkins, 6, 4, 10; Benjamin Lindberg, 1, 9, 10; Nicholas Siracuse, 7, 2, 9

Goaltending: Tyler Shotwell, 1-14, 0 shu, 10.29 GAA, .841 sv%

Upcoming: Tuesday, home to Niagara Falls; Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fort Erie

Last week: loss, Ancaster 11-2; loss, Caledonia 28-0; loss, St. Catharines 22-1

