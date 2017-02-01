A proposed new affordable housing complex on Carlton Street continues to move forward after an appeal to the Ontario Municipal Board was dismissed during a hearing Wednesday.

St. Catharines resident Dale Millar, who filed the appeal, argued that people living near the former church property weren’t properly notified about a committee of adjustment meeting last fall dealing with changes to the site.

But Millar’s appeal was dismissed by OMB member Gerald Swinkin on the basis it lacked an apparent land use planning ground upon which the board could allow it.

“Did I expect I’d win? No,” Millar said after the two-hour hearing at city hall attended by a handful of residents and Niagara Region staff.

“Did I expect I’d make a point? Yes, and I think I did that.”

The property at 527 Carlton St., west of Bunting Road, is slated for a five-storey, 85-unit building by Niagara Regional Housing. Construction is expected to start in June and be completed by December 2018.

The OMB appeal was filed by Millar regarding two minor variances approved for the property by the city’s committee of adjustment in November.

The committee allowed an increase of the maximum density for the site to 101 units from 99 units per hectare. The change was made due to a road widening project planned for Carlton Street which will reduce the property size by 178 square metres.

The other minor variance allowed balconies on the west side of the building facing a trail to extend beyond the building face, reducing the side yard setback from 7.3 metres to 6.9 metres.

Swinkin, who presided over the hearing, said the only matter before the OMB was the variance application.

But Millar wanted to address issues surrounding notification to residents. “We’re here for one reason,” he said. “Proper process was not done.”

Millar brought a list of 57 people who signed paperwork saying they live nearby the site and didn’t receive notice of the committee of adjustment meeting.

He said many residents found out about the meeting from St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton, who lives in the affected area. Millar said they didn’t have time to prepare for the meeting.

He also argued a sign on the Carlton property notifying residents was hidden or knocked down for days.

But Tom Richardson, who represented Niagara Regional Housing, said notices were hand delivered to people living within 200 metres of the property. He said everyone living within 200 metres received a notice, which was more than those required.

He said the sign on the property was obscured by a larger sign that had blown over due to weather and was fixed as soon as housing found out.

Regardless, he requested the appeal be dismissed without a full hearing, arguing there were no planning issues the board could address.

Swinkin agreed and dismissed the appeal.

Swinkin also told Millar that there were other people at the committee meeting besides him, so people knew about it.

“There is no doubt in my mind the application to the committee was known to the community.”

Millar said after the hearing that he wanted to raise the notification issue.

“Is variance a ‘big deal’? No. Is making sure the public has been informed? Absolutely.”

He said about 15 people showed up to the committee of adjustment meeting, but there would have been far more if they’d known about it.

“They feel the whole thing has been slammed down our throats,” he said. “Everything with this has been up and down like a yo-yo.”

Niagara Regional Housing interim CAO Donna Woiceshyn, who attended the OMB hearing, said residents are giving input for the project and two members of the community are on the design and development committee.

The build is waiting for city site plan approval after a record of environmental site condition is completed.

She said final budget approval is expected to be addressed at regional council next Thursday.

