Upset continues over Fenwick school name

Members of the Reclaim Our Name committee are still concerned and fighting for the name E.W. Farr Memorial Public School to be maintained for a Fenwick elementary school.

In May 2016, District School Board of Niagara changed the name of E.W. Farr to Wellington Heights Public School as it and Pelham Centre Public School would be merging in fall 2017.

Students at the schools got to submit ideas for a new name and many picked Wellington Heights, the board has said.

But some Fenwick residents have issues with the name, including that changing the name takes away the history of the area, and the first Duke of Wellington Arthur Wellesley, after whom the school will be named, was not a nice guy and has no Canadian relevance.

“The Duke of Wellington never set foot in this country, let alone Pelham,” said committee member Paul Bryant.

Wellesley was a British colonialist who committee member Nancy Beamer said perpetuated Eurocentric ideas and racism. She said he also had a hand in instituting Residential Schools.

Reportedly a fort was supposed to be built for him in the Pelham area, which was one of the bases for which the school board was justifying the name, but Beamer said the committee has done research and have proven that to be false.

Since the name change was approved, the group has been fighting with DSBN and the Ministry of Education to get it changed back to E.W. Farr.

Unlike Wellesley, Farr was a respected educator and principal in the Fenwick area.

“He was a man that was concerned about the community,” said member Craig Stirtzinger.

The group says all petitions to DSBN superintendent Wesley Hahn and education director Warren Hoshizaki to change the name back to E.W. Farr have been met with negative response.

“It’s not me who goes back and says I can’t change it,” Hahn said when asked about this.

He explained there is a board policy for naming and renaming schools, which was followed, and ultimately trustees are the ones who voted on and approved the name Wellington Heights. Those trustees, he said, have no intention of changing the name and even shot down a proposal to go back and discuss concerns.

From Hahn’s perspective, the students are quite happy with the name change and have moved on from any anxiety it originally caused. He said he’s in the school “quite often” and has seen students in their school T-shirts.

Thorold and Pelham trustee Dale Robinson said the decision has been made and it’s time to move forward.

She said people opposed to the name are good people who believe in what they’re doing, but the board decision hasn’t changed.

Reclaim Our Name members are firm in their resolve, however. Beamer said they are continuing to compile all their documentation to fight the name change.

They are connecting with an ombudsman to have him or her look into the situation and, from there, they will continue to go through the proper channels.

“We’re not giving up,” said Stirtzinger. “It’s wrong and we’re going to correct it.”

Beamer, Stirtzinger and Bryant are part of a team of four that meets every month to discuss the issues, but Beamer said they have many supporters.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune