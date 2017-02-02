1885 home poised for heritage designation

A Niagara Falls property that was part of the eastern flank of the United States' position in the Battle of Lundy's Lane during the War of 1812 is in the process of being designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.



The owners, Bill Coclough and Janice Wing, requested the property at 5993 Barker St. be designated.



The municipal heritage committee determined it meets the criteria.



City council has approved a recommendation directing staff to issue a notice of intention to designate the property.



"The whole area has a lot of history," said Wing, a former city councillor who lives at the home with Coclough, her husband. The two have long been advocates of local history.



"This (home) is particularly good because it's actually double brick. The outside walls are brick and the interior walls are brick."



The committee determined the house, circa 1885, has associative value for its connection with Henry Spence, who was a noted stone mason/bricklayer who owned the property and built the house.



Spence owned many properties throughout the city and is attributed to the Spence Weaver House on Dunn Street and may also be associated with a house built on Garner Road.



"He was a master builder and this is his final home," said Wing.



"He was well advanced in age, but he built it himself. In fact, I found in census records where he was in his 80s and still working."



The board and batten constructed barn located on the property may have been associated with the Peer Farm, which was seen on maps depicting the Battle of Lundy's Lane.



The committee found the house has several distinguishing elements of the Italianate style, including the overall square building shape, a low pitched hip roof with decorative eaves brackets and frieze, vertical proportioned segmental arched window openings, a bay window, asymmetrical window/door openings and the transom window over the front door.



The exterior of the house is laid in a common bond pattern of red brick, including the tail at the rear of the house thought to have been the original building on the property.



The front verandah is an early 20th-century replacement worthy of preservation, according to the committee.



Wing said she and her husband bought the property in September 2007 and started the heritage designation process about a month later.



She said not only is there natural insulation, the soundproofing is "incredible."



"We had guests from Switzerland stay for a few days several years ago; the female of the couple remarked on what a quiet house we have," she said.



"There is character that you don't find in today's homes, and a quality of craftsmanship that you don't see today. Not only has this house stood the test of time, but it is one of a kind."



Wing said they also enjoy having a "huge yard, just under a quarter acre."



City staff said a notice to designate will be published in the media and will be sent to Ontario Heritage Trust and the owners of the property. There will then be a 30-day appeal period. If there are no appeals made to the city clerk, a designating bylaw will be written, presented to council and, if approved, registered on title to the property.



Staff said designation is typically applied only to the exterior of a property, while the bylaw would guide future restoration.



Under the Ontario Heritage Act, municipalities can pass bylaws to designate properties of cultural heritage value or interest.



According to the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, designation of heritage properties is a way of publicly acknowledging a property's value to a community.



Designation also helps to ensure the conservation of important places for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.

