Kris Dube

Special to the Times

An annual tradition at one of Fort Erie’s historic sporting venues is gearing up for action.

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of South Niagara’s Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake will once again take place at Carroll’s Bowling Lanes from Mar. 6 to 11, a key fundraiser for the agency and its traditional matching program, as well as in-school leadership-based mentoring programs.

The event is a fundraising campaign where teams of four to six bowlers raise a minimum of $200 per team to participate in a fun-filled afternoon or evening of bowling, prize draws, “and a lot of laughs – all to support a great cause and contribute to the betterment of youth in our community.” says Stephen Passero, board member of BBBS South Niagara.

This year’s theme is Canada 150, and participants are encouraged to dress the part and show their national pride.

The fundraising goal for 2017 is $45,000, which equates to 25 per cent of the agency’s annual budget.

Passero is looking for companies or groups of friends to come forward to take part in this worthwhile event.

“Support and financial contributions have been tremendous in years past and I am hoping that will continue; this organization really does make a difference in children’s lives,” he said.

He points out that the support received from the Strom family and their Tim Horton’s staff has been exceptional, and the leagues at Carroll’s have also been “amazing contributors” to the cause every year.

“Truly a community effort, we can’t thank people enough who choose to donate their time and raise funds with us,” he said.

Those interested in becoming an event sponsor, or registering a team can contact Passero directly at spassero@forterie.ca, or call the BBBS office at 905-871- 8836, ext. 221.