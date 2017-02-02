The city already has sufficient data and information needed to make a decision on when to build a new fire station, so there’s no need to “waste more tax money” on another study, says the union representing career firefighters in Niagara Falls.



“They’ve had studies done since 2001, so for 16 years they’ve been told you need a fire station, you need additional firefighters,” said Todd Brunning, president of the Niagara Falls Professional Fire Fighters Association.



“They paid $1.5 million for the property (for a new station). They’ve already done the architectural drawings. I’m not sure now why we would turn around (and do another study).”



During council’s last meeting, politicians approved a motion by Coun. Wayne Thomson to hire an external, third-party to review the timing for a new station, and to look at staffing levels and response times in comparison with comparable municipalities.



The city paid $1.5 million for a piece of property on Lundy’s Lane in September 2014 for a new station.



The vacant, 3.8-acre property is at 8530 Lundy’s Lane and is just west of Kalar Road, beside the Arkona Motel.



The new station, which would be the seventh in the city, would serve the growing development in that area of Niagara Falls.



Brunning said in 2001, the city hired a consultant to study the issue and the report came back indicating Niagara Falls needed additional firefighters and another station.



At the same time, he said the union did a parallel study through the International Association of Fire Fighters.



“The results were exactly the same, so it’s not like it’s a union push — the city paid for their firm, we had ours done and the results ended up being the same.”



Brunning said in 2012, the city hired another consultant to do a fire station location study.



He said four options were presented, with the preferred option being to build a station in the Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road area, have additional firefighters to staff that station, along with a truck.



The union conducted a similar study, which yielded the same suggestions.



Brunning said the union doesn’t see the point of conducting another study, especially since the city is already in the architectural design phase and soil samples and tree testing has already been done at the site.



“It seems now we’re going backwards.”



The closest station to the Lundy’s Lane site is on McLeod Road, near Dorchester Road, which has a five-to-six-minute response time, said fire Chief Jim Boutilier.



He said the goal of the new station would be to reduce that response time.



Brunning said it’s not only the fire department’s goal to reach all residents within four minutes or less 90 per cent of the time, it’s also the standard fire departments are held to.



“Within the study that we had done in 2012 and the one that the city paid for, it was shown where the gaps are and where you’re not making that time,” he said.



Brunning wondered why council voted on Thomson’s motion during the last meeting when Boutilier was slated to go before them and make a presentation about the new station at the next meeting Feb. 14.



During council’s Jan. 24 meeting, Thomson said he wanted an independent study done to gather information about time lapse between fire calls, the number of fire halls in the city compared to similar-sized areas and other “statistical information so that we could make an informed decision.”



Thomson told The Review the last study is five years old and was done to determine a suitable location for a new station.



He said there are some councillors who were not on council when that report was done.



“In my opinion we are now in a different phase.”



Thomson said he recalls asking the former chief when the city should “move on with this and he said there would be information provided that would tell you when there was a drop-dead period to go ahead.”



“I have a fiduciary responsibility as a council member, and so does council, to make sure that this is the appropriate time. This is not insignificant. The fire department is the most expensive department in the city.”



Thomson said acquiring the property, building a new station, purchasing new equipment and hiring more firefighters could cost the city about $13 million.



“Is this something you can make a decision on on a five-year-old report, which wasn’t done for that particular reason?”



Thomson said he has supported the fire department throughout his long career on council, but he doesn’t want to make a decision “without documentation and suitable information to make sure that the taxpayers aren’t going to be prematurely affected.”



Brunning said the city continues to grow in the Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road area.



“No one is saying, ‘hold on a minute, maybe we better see if the timing is right to build these homes,’” he said.



“You go down Montrose Road and the signs out there have sold-out banners across them and they haven’t even started digging yet. The mayor is priding himself at his State of the City addresses ... saying we’re selling out complete subdivisions before they’re even built, but yet they’re not keeping up with their emergency response.”



Brunning said Niagara Falls has the most high rises, per capita, in North America.



The city also has trains running through it, he said.



Building a station at that Lundy’s Lane site would allow “even a response to the north end without being blocked by a train.”



“Right now when we respond, if you’re leaving from station one (on Morrison Street) and there’s a train that goes across, it changes our response or it can delay our response. With that station seven, that (would allow) options for other trucks in the event a train was blocking or was holding up traffic across the city.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri