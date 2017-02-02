How did you meet your life partner?

We’d love to hear that story, in all its colourful detail.

Tell us the story of how you met your significant other, the love of your life. Be sure to include all the finer points (as you remember them) and we’ll publish it in our online edition for Valentine’s Day.

We will pick one submission to be featured in the paper.

Remember to share all important particulars. Think date, location, who said what, your thoughts about him or her, and why you remember it so well.

Keep your stories to about 300 words (or so). Include your full name (first and last), your phone number and address (won’t be published).

Please also submit a fun photograph, in jpeg format, of you and your partner.

Email your stories to: Cclcock@postmedia.com.

Deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 7.