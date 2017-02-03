One-scene plays address youth issues

Lakeshore Catholic High School students rehearse for the Port Colborne school’s one-scene, two-play performance showing on Feb. 9 and 10. Here students act out a scene from the play Snow Angel, written by David Lindsay-Abaire. Both plays — the other is Hoodie — are placed in a high school setting and deal with youth issues.Opening night is Thursday Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeshore Catholic High School performing arts centre. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by calling 905-835-2451 or by emailing nancy.bodis@ncdsb.com.